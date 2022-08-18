Teresa Giudice's Daughter Gia, 21, Is All Grown Up — and the Spitting Image of Mom! — in New Photo

Teresa Giudice's daughter is all grown up.

On Monday, Gia Giudice, the 21-year-old daughter of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, shared a photo of herself on Instagram in which she bares a strong resemblance to her mom.

In the picture, Gia is wearing a white suit with a tan button-down shirt underneath. Her hair is cut in a shoulder-length blunt look while she rests one ankle on her opposite knee, showcasing a pair of heels.

"Let your energy speak for you," she captioned the photo, on which her mom commented, "Yes let it ❤️"

Along with Gia, Teresa shares daughters Audriana, 13, Milania, 16, and Gabriella, 18, with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Milania Giudice/TikTok

After 20 years of marriage, Joe's divorce from Teresa was finalized in September 2020. Two months after the pair legally separated, Teresa went public with her now husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"I'm very happy for Teresa," Joe, 50, exclusively told PEOPLE ahead of Teresa and Ruelas's nuptials. "My kids haven't said anything bad about Lou despite rumors. Who knows what's true or not till I [hear] otherwise. Everyone needs to be happy."

Joe currently resides in the Bahamas following his 2019 deportation to his native Italy, and he said he's "all about the present."

Teresa and Ruelas tied the knot earlier this month in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

In addition to Teresa's four daughters, Ruelas's two sons, David and Nicholas, were also in attendance, along with a sea of Bravo talent including Teresa's RHONJ costars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, plus Real Housewives of Dubai breakout Chanel Ayan, Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Nepola, Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, Real Housewives of New York City alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, and past and present Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey.

The event was filmed for a special set to air on Bravo, as PEOPLE previously reported.

Missing from the big day were Teresa's brother and sister-in-law Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga, as well as RHONJ alum Dina Manzo, who was previously said to be a bridesmaid.