Teresa Giudice Receives Backlash After Sharing Photos of Daughter, 9, in Makeup and a Crop Top

Teresa Giudice is under fire after allowing her 9-year-old daughter to don an ensemble many unsolicited commenters are deeming inappropriate.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star celebrated her youngest child Audriana‘s ninth birthday this week, showering the little girl with a giant hot-pink “9” balloon and a three-tier pink cake, which was decorated with faux makeup, jewelry and a big bow on top.

For the occasion, the birthday girl wore a full face of makeup and a shirt that bared her belly, featuring a high neck and keyhole cutout on the chest.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful @audrianagiudice8 hope you enjoyed your party today 😘 Love you, Mommy ❤️😘 #9 #friendsparty #happybirthday,” Giudice, 46, captioned one mother-daughter snapshot, sharing multiple others from the bash to her Instagram feed and Story.

Teresa Giudice and daughter Audriana Teresa Giudice/Instagram

While many fans sent well wishes to the family and defended Giudice, others commented on her Instagram photos in criticism of allowing Audriana to wear makeup and a crop top.

“That’s [a lot] of makeup for a 9 year old … why can’t kids be kids? Why the need to grow up so quick,” wrote one, while a second commenter quipped, “Too young to be dressed like that.”

Another said, “I know your older girls are an influence but you’re the parent. Too little for all this.”

In July, Giudice took Audriana and her three older sisters — Milania, 13, Gabriella, 14, and Gia, 17 — on a sun-soaked family vacation.

“Riding the waves,” she captioned a photo of her and Gia on a jet ski. She also shared a snap of the two posing side by side, with Gia in an orange bikini and Teresa in a striped one-piece swimsuit.

The proud mom also shared snaps of Audriana, including a video of her doing the #InMyFeelingsChallenge. “Audriana rocking the KiKi,” she captioned the clip.