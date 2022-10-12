Teresa Giudice is proud of her husband for getting to know her ex.

Appearing on Jana Kramer's podcast Whine Down, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about why husband Luis Ruelas thought it was important for him to forge a relationship with her ex-husband, Joe Guidice.

On the podcast, Teresa, 50, explained that she'd traveled to the Bahamas — where Joe lives after being deported from the United States to his native Italy in 2019 — with Luis to pick up one of the former couple's four daughters. During the trip, Luis took advantage of the opportunity to connect with Joe, 50.

"When he set it up, the dinner with my ex, he DM'ed him and I didn't even know about it," Teresa revealed. "We were going to the Bahamas to pick up my youngest ... and he DM'ed him."

After some initial panic and pushback from Teresa, Luis explained the importance of the three getting together.

"He's like, 'Babe, don't you understand? I want to be good with Joe cause it'll make the girls feel comfortable,' " she shared, adding, "I'm just saying, he's a gem. He really is."

As far as how co-parenting the four girls — Audriana, 13, Milania, 16, Gabriella, 18, and Gia, 21 — is going, Teresa was happy to share things were working out smoothly.

"It's great," she shared in the episode. "My kids are really happy."

Teresa and Luis met at the Jersey Shore in 2020 and tied the knot this past August in a lavish, New Jersey ceremony. Ruelas is also a father to two sons.

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Joe has previously expressed his support for Teresa's new relationship, telling PEOPLE after her wedding, "I'm very happy for Teresa. My kids haven't said anything bad about Lou despite rumors. Who knows what's true or not till I [hear] otherwise. Everyone needs to be happy."

A source told PEOPLE in August that Teresa and Luis' nuptials were filmed for a Bravo special, although when it will air and how many episodes the special will include have yet to be announced.