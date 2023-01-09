Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gia on Her 22nd Birthday: 'May All Your Wishes Come True Today'

"Nothing lights up my world more than you," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote to her daughter on Instagram on Sunday

Published on January 9, 2023 08:28 AM
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gia on Her 22nd Birthday
Teresa Giudice Gia Giudice. Photo: Teresa Giudice Instagram

Happy birthday, Gia Giudice!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter turned 22 on Sunday — a milestone celebrated by mom Teresa Giudice on Instagram.

"I hope your special day is as special as you!" Teresa, 50, wrote of her eldest daughter, captioning a post that included a video of Gia holding a sparkler and a sweet mother-daughter photo of the two snapped while the pair wore complementary long white dresses with thigh high slits during a night out on the beach.

"Nothing lights up my world more than you!" the mother of four continued. "Wishing my sweetheart, a very happy birthday. May all your wishes come true today and every day, Love you Mommy ❤️❤️."

In addition to Gia, Teresa shares daughters Audriana, 13, Milania, 16, and Gabriella, 18, with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Nearly all, including Joe, shared birthday wishes for Gia on social media Sunday — many of which Gia shared on her Instagram Stories.

"Feeling 22 ✨🤍," Gia herself posted on her own birthday post, quoting the Taylor Swift lyric while captioning a gallery of pics of herself holding a sparkler at a beach restaurant while wearing a two-piece macrame ensemble.

The Giudice family are a notoriously close bunch, as RHONJ viewers are keenly aware.

Last season, Gia and Teresa even shared a sweet mother-daughter moment while cleaning out their closets before they moved in with Teresa's new husband, Luis Ruelas, and his two sons.

"Moving is going to be very sad," Gia said to her mom. "It's not like we're like, 'Yay, we're so happy to leave! Like, no."

"It's sad because this is the house you grew up in," Teresa pointed out.

Gia Giudice, <a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a>
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

In a confessional, Gia explained that leaving their house also meant closing the chapter of their lives that included dad Joe, who was deported from the U.S. in 2019 after serving 41 months in jail for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud.

"I'm very upset about selling my childhood home. That's the last thing of my dad that we have physically in the United States," the college student explained. "So the last piece of him is not gonna be ours anymore."

Gia Giudice
Gia Giudice/instagram

Gia has been more involved in the show's action recently, including her and Teresa's ongoing feud with Gia's uncle, Joe Gorga. The family fight continued at BravoCon 2022 in October, where the two ignored each other in the press room at the New York City event.

Gorga, 43, told PEOPLE he "100 percent" planned to give his "little niece" a hug, but then did not.

"I really love her," Gorga said. "What she feels and how she feels, it's okay. It's her parents. I'm her uncle. I've always loved Gia from day one. She knows it. Everyone knows it. I love all my nieces. I'm not mad at her. Even if she respected her dad, Joe Giudice, and respects her mom, because that's her mother and her father. She should."

Teresa, meanwhile, said she doesn't see herself walking away from the reality series because of the drama, but said to PEOPLE, "I walk away for the family drama."

