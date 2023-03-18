Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gabriella Going to University of Michigan

Teresa Giudice's daughter Gabriella is heading off to college!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, celebrated the feat with a sentimental post dedicated to her second-oldest daughter, praising her for everything she's done to make it to this point.

"My beautiful porcelain doll, I loved you from the moment you opened your eyes," Giudice wrote on Instagram. "You are a joy, a wonderful daughter, a voice of reason, the greatest big sister."

"You, Gabriella, will go on to do great things. You are so kind, inclusive & organized! My mind soars with possibilities for you. Congrats my gorgeous girl Michigan - WOW," she continued, referencing the prestigious university which her daughter will be attending in the fall.

"I'm so proud of you — as my daughter, but especially as a kick-ass human! I love you Gabriella— today & all of my tomorrows!," she ended her post.

She shared the words alongside a senior photo of Gabriella with dark straightened hair, wearing a silver diamond cross and black outfit as she smiled at the camera.

On Jan. 27, Giudice announced on her Instagram Story that Gabriella got accepted into the University of Michigan, sharing photos of Gabriella celebrating with a "Michigan" tee-shirt and flowers with blue and yellow star balloons, the school's representative colors, per Bravo TV.

Gabriella's father, Joe Giudice, also posted a video on Jan. 28 of his daughter touring the campus, writing on the video, "Congrats!!" The last shot of the video showed Gabriella smiling as she posed next to the Michigan sign.

"I'm speechless. Congrats 🎉🎈🎊🍾 Gabriella," he captioned the video.

It's no surprise that Gabriella got into a good college, as Giudice has been sharing several of her daughter's academic achievements throughout high school. Last year, she posted a picture of awards that Gabriella received in multiple subjects.

"My beautiful Gabriella ❤️ you never cease to amaze me," Teresa wrote. "I'm so proud of what you've accomplished. We all see the amount of effort and hard [work] you put into everything you do! I'm a super proud mom today and every day ❤️ Love you beyond words."