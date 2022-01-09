Teresa Giudice Celebrates 'Brilliant and Beautiful' Daughter Gia's 21st Birthday: 'I Am So Proud'

"I am so proud and amazed of the woman you have become," Teresa Giudice wrote in an Instagram tribute celebrating her daughter's milestone birthday

Teresa Giudice is officially the mother of a 21-year-old!

On Saturday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, shared a snapshot of her and daughter Gia on Instagram to commemorate her firstborn's 21st birthday.

Alongside a photo of the mother-daughter duo dressed to the nines, Teresa wrote , "To my brilliant and beautiful daughter on her 21st birthday. You are a rare and wonderful soul who makes the world a better place."

She added, "Continue to be strong and never stop being YOU!! I am so proud and amazed of the woman you have become. Happy birthday baby ❤️❤️."

Gia's aunt and fellow RHONJ star Melissa Gorga commented, "I can't believe she's 21!!!! 🎉🍾❤️."

Teresa's Instagram Story also revealed that family and friends celebrated the occasion at the Fontainebleau Hotel's Liv Nightclub in Miami.

Additional clips appeared to show that the family also took the birthday celebrations to the sea, with a series of snaps from a yacht. The birthday girl also posted a photo of herself dressed in a white bikini and a sheer cover-up on her own Instagram Story, writing, "I'm legal."

The Rutgers University student also shared a shot of her and a group of friends relaxing with a liquid IV therapy session. "This is 21!" she captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Teresa's ex-husband Joe Giudice paid tribute to Gia's momentous day on social media and didn't hold back when gushing over his eldest daughter. The proud dad shared an Instagram video which showcased a series of images of Gia throughout the years.

"21 years have flown by so fast and you are one of the greatest gifts I have ever been given," wrote Joe. "You are my precious baby girl, who has stood by my side and I need you to know I am so grateful for you. I am so lucky to be your dad. Happy 21st birthday sweet baby girl. Love you always."

Though Joe was noticeably absent from the birthday celebrations, following his deportation from the United States in 2019, the dad of four has been splitting his time between his native Italy and the Bahamas.

In November, he told E! News that he's trying to "do everything in my power" to get back to his four daughters with ex-wife Teresa, telling the outlet that he has begun working with immigration attorney Jessica Cadavid.

