By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on May 16, 2023 06:57 PM
Teresa Giudice Celebrates 'One of the Most Special Moments of My Life' as Daughter Gia Graduates College
Photo: Teresa Giudice/instagram

Teresa Giudice enjoyed an extra special Mother's Day this year.

Not only was the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, celebrated by four daughters for the special occasion Sunday, but she also got to see her oldest, 22-year-old Gia Giudice, graduate from Rutgers University.

Teresa shared her love for her daughter and all the hard work she's done in an Instagram post on Monday.

"I am so proud of my devoted and intelligent daughter, Gia, for graduating a stellar university, a huge milestone to accomplish in life. Seeing you graduate college is one of the most special moments in my life," the proud mom wrote.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Teresa Giudice/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Teresa Giudice/instagram

"You definitely paved the path of success for your sisters, and you are an inspiration to them and me. I am so excited to see what your future holds," she continued.

"You have always been a leader and a determined individual. Your attributes are admirable, and I have no doubt that you will do anything less than reach for the stars. I love you to infinity and beyond!💗🎓"

Sharing the same picture Sunday, Gia wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to my rock."

"I love you more than this world ❤️ You are so amazing in every which way! Thank you for celebrating me on your day ✨."

Husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas also shared a post celebrating his wife, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to the Queen ❤️," alongside a family photo that included all four of Teresa's daughters — Audriana, 13, Milania, 17, and Gabriella, 19.

"Thank you for always waking up with a smile and loving us the way you do!! We are so grateful for you!" he continued. "You are the most amazing wife and mother ❤️ With all our LOVE and ADORATION ❤️."

