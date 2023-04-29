Tennis Pro John Isner and Wife Welcome Baby No. 4: 'Our Family Got a Little Bit Bigger'

John Isner's family just grew by one more!

On Instagram Saturday, the 38-year-old tennis pro confirmed he and his wife Madison McKinley welcomed their fourth child earlier this month.

"4-14-23. Our family got a little bit bigger with the addition of Chapel Lee Isner," Isner captioned the post, revealing the baby's name. "The Lord has blessed us in so many ways. @madkool13 you are incredible!💜💙💙💙."

Big sister Hunter Grace, 4, can be seen caressing her baby brother's head on her lap along with John Hobbs, 3 and 18-month-old James "Mack" — all clad in adorable pastel matching sibling outfits.

The second shot shows a closeup of the newborn with a hospital bracelet on his wrist and a pale blue cap with his name embroidered on his head.

John Isner/Instagram

A sweet selfie mom Madison snapped with all four of her kids rounds out the last photo in the carousel.

Earlier this year, Isner opened up about missing his family while competing on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour.

"When I came to do the swing Down Under last year, they were not in tow with me," Isner told ATP. "We still had some restrictions, and it would've been tough for them to come. I was in Australia for three and a half weeks, and I found myself not really that happy."

"I was missing them. I told myself if things cleared up that they were going to travel with me and that's why they're here now," he explained. "It was a direct flight from my home airport and the kids slept and watched some movies, and now we're here and we're having fun."

John continued, "I really enjoy having them here. It makes the losses easier because it really doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things. Ten years ago, when I was 27 years old and without a family, without a wife, the losses kind of hurt more."