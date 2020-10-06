New Mom Tenley Molzahn Claps Back at 'Nasty' Mom Shaming After Taking Newborn Daughter to Beach

"I don't ever want to have to defend myself on people's assumptions," Tenley Molzahn Leopold wrote on Instagram over the weekend

Tenley Molzahn Leopold is not entertaining any criticism over her parenting techniques.

After receiving some negative comments on a Friday photo of her and husband Taylor Leopold taking their newborn daughter Rell Jaymes "to the beach for the first time the other morning," The Bachelor alum followed up on Saturday with a response to the backlash.

"Mom shaming ... my goodness, I knew it was a thing, and I was prepared to be presented with it — but it's NASTY & the shamers are brutal," Tenley captioned a picture of herself holding her 2-week-old daughter in a wrap. "I can actually hear the judgements right now with this photo, cause you can't see my baby's nose & mouth."

"But trust me, Tay & I will do anything we can to keep our baby away from harm, as she's sleeping, in the car, playing, whatever it may be, like being in the sun for 3 seconds for a photo ... 🙄," the former reality star continued.

Tenley went on to note that she is "saying something now" on her Instagram, "because we're in this for the long haul, & there's nothing greater than getting to share our little love with all of you."

"But I don't ever want to have to defend myself on people's assumptions — they are assumptions," continued the mother of one. "And I don't want the negativity or the shaming to steal our joy. And really, shame on those who shame others. That’s as negative as I ever want to get on here!"

"But after watching my friends that are moms receive the shame (it always made me feel sad & angry for them), and now that I'm in this season, I wanted to say something," Tenley added. "Thank you to those that are always loving & supportive! I'm loving getting to share this beautiful season with you! 💕"

Fellow Bachelor alum and mom Lauren Burnham offered her support in the comments, writing, "I had a tough time with it in the beginning too. But the truth is, no one will take better care of your baby than you.❤️"

"It's so hard to ignore it, but good for you for not letting them steal your joy🥰✨," remarked Married at First Sight star and mother of two Jamie Otis.

The former Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise star announced her daughter's arrival on Sept. 22, two days after her birth, sharing a photo of the new family of three in the hospital.

"We've been completely captivated & swept off our feet in love with our precious baby girl, we haven't gotten around to introductions. Please meet our little beauty, Rell Jaymes Leopold," Tenley wrote. "We are soooo in love, she's absolute perfection. 💕 Now here comes the baby spam and all the story telling!"

Nine days after delivering Rell, the new mama posted a candid snapshot of her postpartum figure, baring her belly while proudly cradling her newborn baby girl.