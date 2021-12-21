Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd's Fiancé Zach Davis Gets a Tattoo of Her Daughter Ryder: 'I Love You'

Cheyenne Floyd shared a video of her fiancé Zach Davis getting a tattoo of his "bonus daughter" Ryder as a surprise to the 4-year-old

Cheyenne Floyd is gushing over her fiancé's latest gesture.

The Teen Mom star, 29, shared a touching video on Instagram of the moment her fiancé Zach Davis got a tattoo of her daughter's portrait. Floyd is mom to 4-year-old Ryder, whom she co-parents with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton.

Davis celebrated his "bonus" child by getting a picture of Ryder smiling tattooed on his hand alongside her name. In the clip, he smiled as he looked at the new ink of his soon-to-be stepdaughter.

"My fiancé tattooed his bonus daughter's portrait today🤍," Floyd wrote over the clip, which was paired with "I Get to Love You" by Ruelle. "I am so blessed to have a man that not only loves me but loves my daughter as his own. I love you more and more each day."

"You never cease to amaze me @z.terrel 🥺🤍," she added in the caption.

In the comments of the post, Floyd revealed that she was "emotional all day" and Davis' tattoo is going to be a surprise for her baby girl.

Floyd and Davis got engaged in April while the Teen Mom OG star celebrated her baby shower for her second child and first baby with Davis.

The couple dated on-and-off for a few years before revealing they were back together in October 2020 and eventually sharing their pregnancy news the following December. "We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could."

They welcomed their son, Ace Terrel Davis, in May and celebrated their new addition on social media. "Life is complete, all praises to the most high," Floyd wrote in the caption, posting a series of Polaroids of the family before and after welcoming their baby boy.

Davis wrote in his own post,"Our cub has entered this world healthy and handsome as ever, This was by far the best day in my entire life. @cheynotshy thank you so much for this. My life has changed in so many ways I cannot wait to show you the world son @aceofdavis."

He also penned a sweet tribute to new big sister Ryder.