'Teen Mom' 's Cheyenne Floyd Says She and Husband Zach Davis Are Discussing Possibility of Adoption

Cheyenne Floyd is opening up about her plans for her family's future.

Speaking on her podcast, Think Loud Crew, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star told co-hosts Shanan Cablayan and R KyleLynn Floyd about her discussions with husband Zach Davis about growing their family.

The couple — who share son Ace, 19 months, in addition to Floyd's daughter Ryder, 5, with ex Cory Wharton — have started looking into adoption, the 30-year-old mom revealed during a conversation about birth control and family plans.

"We've talked about adopting when Ace is closer to Ryder's age now, but adopting an older child," Floyd revealed. "The statistics of a black male over the age of like a baby getting adopted are very low. We've talked about adopting someone in between the age of seven to 15."

"And we've started doing our research because sometimes adoptions can take years depending on the case, or the age, or the circumstances," the mom of two explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Diego Canseco

"So, we started doing research, reaching out to different agencies, just trying to see how it could work," Floyd shared. "That's why we got a house with an extra bedroom. The intention is that one day the upstairs bedroom would be for another child."

She also clarified that she and Davis are "definitely not planning on having another biological child."

"So if one slips in y'all, I'm just going to be very confused. I told y'all I took three birth control [pills] on my honeymoon," she said with a laugh.

Diego Canseco

Ahead of her nuptials with Davis, Floyd told PEOPLE that parenting both a toddler and a kindergartener "keeps me on my toes."

"Some days, I feel like I'm killing the parenting game. I'm doing it, I'm surviving, my kids are happy. They're fed, they're clean," she shared.

"And then there are these other days where I feel crazy, I look crazy. A doesn't have a diaper on, Ryder is in an outfit that she picked out herself that's just going in too many different places," she said with a laugh. "Parenting is a journey but it's so much fun and the kids keep me on my toes. The kids keep me going."