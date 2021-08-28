Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Welcome Fourth Baby: 'She's Perfect!' 

The reality stars also share daughters Nova and Vaeda Luma, as well as Carly, whom they placed for adoption while on 16 and Pregnant

It's another girl for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra!

The Teen Mom OG couple, both 29, welcomed their fourth child together, Baltierra revealed on Saturday via his Instagram Story. The parents have yet to reveal the baby girl's name or additional details.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She joins sisters Nova, 6, and Vaeda Luma, 2. Lowell and Baltierra also have another daughter, Carly, now 11, whom they placed for adoption while on 16 and Pregnant.

"She's here and she's perfect!" the proud dad captioned a video of the newborn in the hospital.

Catelynn Baltierra and Tyler Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra | Credit: Catelynn Baltierra/ Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Babies Born in 2021

Hours earlier, Lowell teased the arrival of their latest addition by revealing she was in labor. "Baby R is on her way ❤️ send positive vibes 💕🥰 @tylerbaltierramtv," she posted.

Lowell and Baltierra first announced that she was expecting a baby in a February Instagram post, about two months after revealing that she had suffered a miscarriage.

"This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon," she wrote in the caption of the post.

For the announcement, Lowell posted a picture of Nova and Vaeda posing with a sign that reads, "27 weeks until I become a big sister." The mom also shared an ultrasound of her baby on the way, as well as a photo of a positive pregnancy test.

Lowell added to Celebuzz that she was "definitely surprised that we got pregnant so fast with this baby."

A few days later, she revealed the sex of the baby to the same outlet.

"We have found out that we are going to be having a … drumroll please … another girl!" Lowell told Celebuzz. "While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she's healthy ... that's really all that matters. This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!"

"We are blessed to be able to have another baby to love and raise," she continued. "Especially after our miscarriage, we are so grateful!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lowell shared that she had suffered a miscarriage on Thanksgiving Day. In December, she told fans that she would still like to have "one more baby."