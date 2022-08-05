'Teen Mom OG' Star Maci Bookout's Son Bentley, 13, Looks All Grown Up in Rare Selfie with Mom

Maci Bookout's little boy is all grown up!

Early Friday, the Teen Mom OG star, 30, shared a rare selfie with son Bentley, 13, whom she shares with ex Ryan Edwards. The teen is nearly his mom's height in the pretty beach sunset shot.

"You'll probably never know a human as special as this one," Bookout writes of her son in the caption. "He's truly one of a kind!" she added, including the hashtags #bennybaby #godblessedus.

Bookout rose to fame while appearing on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2009. Later that year, she joined the spinoff series Teen Mom, which was later renamed Teen Mom OG for season 5. In addition to Bentley, Bookout shares son Maverick, 6, and daughter Jayde, 7, with husband Taylor McKinney.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During an appearance on the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast last year, Bookout opened up to co-hosts Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera about how long she sees herself being a part of the hit MTV series.

"Back in the day, I'd be like, you know, as long as I feel like I'm helping people — even if it's just one person — showing them they are not alone or they're not crazy, then I would keep doing it," said Bookout. "As the kids get older, especially Bentley, it's definitely a season-by-season thing. Not to say that I don't ever feel like, 'Alright, my time is up. … [It's time to] move on to the next chapter.'"

The reality star continued, "At this point, selfishly — and I say that not in a way that I think it's selfish — I feel like the show opens my eyes to me [about] what I need to work on, what I need to face myself. It's just a good reflective tool that most people don't have."

Bookout said while the long-running series "can definitely break you down," she believes there have been many positive takeaways throughout her experience.

"[The] production [staff], I feel like they do a good job of navigating around the children. If the kids don't want to film, they're not going to film. They don't usher them, they don't push them," the Tennessee native said. "As long as we can continue to navigate that and the other positives are happening, I don't see a reason to leave the show but that doesn't mean that one won't arise. It's definitely season by season."