Teen Mom OG's Cory Wharton and Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge Welcome Daughter

Cory Wharton is a father of two!

The Teen Mom OG star and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge have welcomed their first child together, a daughter, on Wednesday, April 22.

Wharton posted a sweet video to his Instagram Story, showing him cradling his newborn daughter.

“Hi,” he says. “Daddy loves you.”

The baby girl is the first for Selfridge, 25. Wharton, 29, is also father to 3-year-old daughter Ryder, whom he shares with ex Cheyenne Floyd.

“She’s here,” he added. “Everybody is safe and everybody is healthy. Taylor is fine and the baby is gorgeous.”

The couple, who met during season 1 of Ex on the Beach, announced they were expecting their first child together in October.

“Yes, this is true! I’m 12 weeks and two days as of today,” Selfridge told PEOPLE. “Cory and I are very happy and excited to share this journey together.”

Wharton, who did not know Ryder was biologically his until she was 6 months old, also expressed his excitement over becoming a dad for a second time.

“I would just like to say we are excited,” the MTV star told PEOPLE. “It’s my first time going through this whole pregnancy process. Both of our families are very excited. Ryder is excited to become a big sister.”

Wharton and Selfridge later revealed they were expecting a baby girl, sharing photos of the sweet moment they learned the news to Instagram in January.

“I’m a little nervous,” he told PEOPLE. “It’s crazy to be a part of this process. It’s done nothing but brought me and Taylor closer together. It’s such a blessing.”

“I’m really looking forward to just her being a mother to her own kid. I mean she’s been such a good role model for Ryder,” Wharton added. “I’m really eager to see how much she loves her daughter, because she doesn’t even understand it yet.”

“It’s going to be a whole different type of love, and I know she’s going to be an amazing mother,” he said.