Teen Mom OG's Cory Wharton and Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge Expecting First Child Together

Teen Mom OG and The Challenge star Cory Wharton and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge are having a baby!

The couple, who met during season 1 of Ex on the Beach, confirmed the exciting news to PEOPLE on Wednesday.

“Yes, this is true! I’m 12 weeks and two days as of today,” says Selfridge, who also competed on Are You the One? during its fifth season. “Cory and I are very happy and excited to share this journey together. Cory’s hoping for a girl and I’m just blessed to be having my first child, whether it’s a boy or girl.”

Wharton, who did not know that his 2½-year-old daughter Ryder with ex Cheyenne Floyd was biologically his until she was 6 months old, expressed his excitement over becoming a dad for a second time and saying he “can’t wait to share the journey with everybody.”

“I would just like to say we are excited,” the MTV star, 28, tells PEOPLE. “It’s my first time going through this whole pregnancy process. Both of our families are very excited. Ryder is excited to become a big sister.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Taylor Selfridge/Instagram

RELATED: Teen Mom OG‘s Cory Wharton on Reconciliation with Ex Taylor Selfridge: “We’re Not Hiding”

Wharton and Selfridge briefly dated once Ex on the Beach wrapped, but eventually split. In February, the two sparked rumors of a reconciliation when they began posting photos together on social media.

Two months later, the reality star opened up to PEOPLE ahead of his Teen Mom special, Being Cory, about reuniting with Selfridge.

Image zoom Cory Wharton

“Taylor and I never really stopped talking after Ex on the Beach,” he said. “We’re going on almost a year and a half. We took about two to three months off and other than that, that’s who I’ve been with.”

Wharton told PEOPLE that after he and Selfridge worked out their issues, he knew it was time to make their relationship public again. “We’re not hiding in the dark anymore,” said Wharton. “I’m gonna claim Taylor, Taylor’s gonna claim me.”

Image zoom Cory Wharton and daughter Ryder Cory Wharton/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: The Challenge‘s Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd Reveal They Have a Daughter Together



He also said the hardest part of getting back together with Selfridge was breaking the news to Floyd. “I just kinda told Cheyenne that it’s time to make it official,” Wharton said. “Cheyenne’s dating somebody too. We decided we’re both not right for each other right now and things aren’t working out.”

And while Selfridge has met and spends time with Ryder, Wharton admitted that co-parenting with Floyd can be stressful on his relationship.

“It’s definitely tricky,” he told PEOPLE. “It’s not the easiest on Taylor, but I just do the best that I can to make her comfortable and let her know that, ‘Hey I’m only here for you.’ “

“This isn’t somebody that just came in,” Wharton added. “I met Taylor two weeks after finding out Ryder was mine. She definitely understands the situation and that helps out a lot.”

Us Weekly was the first to report the pregnancy news.