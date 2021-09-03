Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Lowell Reveals Baby Name for Fourth Daughter: She 'Is Adored By All'

Catelynn Lowell is finally unveiling her baby's moniker.

The Teen Mom OG star, 29, and Tyler Baltierra welcomed their fourth daughter together, they announced over the weekend, and on Thursday, Lowell revealed to Celebuzz! the name they picked out for their baby girl.

The baby was born at 1:07 a.m. and weighed 6 lbs., 12 oz., and measured 20 inches long at birth.

"We are proud to announce our fourth and final little princess Rya Rose Baltierra! Mom, baby, and dad are doing well, and Rya is adored by all that meet her," she told the outlet. "... We are blessed beyond belief."

She joins sisters Nova, 6, and Vaeda Luma, 2, whom Lowell says are "over the moon" with their new sister. Lowell and Baltierra also have another daughter, Carly, now 11, whom they placed for adoption while on 16 and Pregnant.

Baltierra revealed on Saturday via his Instagram Story that their baby arrived, though they didn't offer all the details at the time. "She's here and she's perfect!" the proud dad captioned a video of the newborn in the hospital.

Hours earlier, Lowell teased the arrival of their latest addition by revealing she was in labor. "Baby R is on her way ❤️ send positive vibes 💕🥰 @tylerbaltierramtv," she posted.

Lowell and Baltierra first announced that she was expecting a baby in a February Instagram post, about two months after revealing she had suffered a miscarriage. "This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon," she wrote at the time.

When she revealed the sex of their fourth child to Celebuzz!, Lowell said, "While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she's healthy ... that's really all that matters. This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him."