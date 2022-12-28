'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer Opens Up About 'Great' Co-Parenting Relationship with Her Kids' Dads

Leah Messer has been able to build a good co-parenting relationship with her daughters' fathers.

Opening up exclusively to PEOPLE about where she stands with the two dads, the Teen Mom star, 30, says that "it's honestly going great."

Messer shares 13-year-old twin daughters Aleeah Grace and Aliannah Hope with ex-husband Corey Simms. She also shares daughter Adalynn Faith, 9, with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

"Most of the time, we follow our schedules. And then, if something would happen, we just communicate with each other about activities or kids' need anything," Messer continues. "At the end of the day, we put our kids first, and that's what I love."

Still, the reality star admits it was "absolutely" hard to get to where they're all now.

Leah Messer/Instagram

"It was a road to get to a place where we could communicate healthy from a good place," she adds. "Yes, it did. Absolutely."

The reality recently ended her engagement with ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley. Previously, she told PEOPLE that her children saw Mobley "as a role model" and "as another father figure in their lives."

Now sharing her views on motherhood, Messer calls the whole experience "bittersweet."

Leah Messer/instagram

"I just celebrated the big 13th birthday and I was so emotional. I was so emotional," she says of her twins' recent birthday. "I think being able to see them become everything that they're meant to has been fulfilling because if a lot of people have read my memoir, they're just so blessed and I'm instilling everything in them that I didn't have."

"That's exactly what I wanted to do. To be able to break the cycle that I grew up in and pave the way for women in my family generations to come, and women around the world. That's genuinely what I'm so passionate about," she continues. "To see my kids thriving and how they are in the community, it just makes me emotional. I'm an emotional creature. I can't help it. I'm just so proud. So proud."

Season 2 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.