'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Celebrates Daughter Leah in Sweet Photos on 14th Birthday

Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley's daughter, Leah, turned 14 on Saturday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022 02:37 PM
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Celebrates Daughter Leah as a 'Smart Young Lady' on Her 14th Birthday
Photo: Gary Shirley/Instagram

Gary Shirley is celebrating his daughter on her special day.

The Teen Mom star took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate his and Amber Portwood's daughter, Leah, on her 14th birthday.

The proud dad shared some photos of Leah doing silly poses with him and her little sister Emilee, 6, whom Gary shares with wife Kristina Shirley. (Not pictured was Kristina, who didn't want to be in the funny shots, Gary joked.)

"Wishing my very awesome daughter Leah Shirley a very happy birthday," he wrote in the caption, calling Leah a "very smart young lady."

"I couldn't ask for a better kid," he concluded. "I love you Leah so very much."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the teen was seen in an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in a sit-down with her dad as he explained a judge ruled that Portwood's 4-year-old son James Andrew could move to California with his father, Portwood's ex Andrew Glennon.

"Andrew's allowed to take James to California," Gary told Leah. "I'm assuming that's what's going to happen."

"It's really unfair," Leah said in response. "My mom and James, they really do have a nice relationship. Like something I didn't have with her but it's unfair because all of her work that she's gone through to even be here now, is that all for nothing?"

"It's not all for nothing, but it can seem like that," Gary said, validating Leah's frustration with the situation.

Amber Portwood, leah
Teen Mom/Facebook; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

In a Teen Mom: Family Reunion clip from earlier this year, Portwood said she didn't feel like a "good mom" because of her rocky relationship with Leah.

"Sometimes I don't feel like I am a mom," Amber said at the time. "I let my anger kind of take over my life. I just wasn't a good mom. I wasn't there for my daughter when she needed me and I was an addict and in jail for fighting."

Asked by Dr. Cheyenne Bryant — a life coach and psychology expert — "what actions" she's taken to become a good mother, Amber said: "I've literally tried to just keep on being there for my daughter and be there for my son as much as I can."

Related Articles
Amber Portwood, leah
Amber Portwood's Daughter Leah, 13, Says It's 'Really Unfair' Mom Lost Custody of Brother James
Amber Portwood
Amber Portwood Says She Doesn't Think She's a 'Good Mom' in 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Sneak Peek
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZjLqorTLK/?hl=en shawnjohnson's profile picture shawnjohnson Verified Brought to you by the one and only @drewhazeleast #happyhalloween 40m
Shawn Johnson East Shares Halloween Photo of Son Jett and Daughter Drew in 'Frozen' Attire
Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon
Amber Portwood's Son James, 4, Will Move to California After She Loses Custody to Ex Andrew Glennon
Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon
Amber Portwood Speaks Out After Judge's Ruling Giving Custody of Son, 4, to Ex Andrew Glennon
775010664TM00053_2017_MTV_V
Amber Portwood Walks Off 'Teen Mom' Reunion After Revelation About Her Daughter Leah
Maci Bookout, Ryan Edwards
'Teen Mom' Star Maci Bookout Says It's a 'Huge Relief' Filming Without Ex Ryan Edwards
Jenelle Evans
Jenelle Evans Says Son Jace, 13, 'Should Be Living with Me' Instead of Her Mother: 'It's Just Sad'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChWFiImrNJl/ cheynotshy Verified God, I Thank You 🖤 1w
Cheyenne Floyd Says Kids 'Keep Me Going' as She Preps for Wedding and 'Teen Mom: Next Chapter'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4GUERoIyts Briana Gets Tested for STDs | Teen Mom 2
'Teen Mom' 's Briana DeJesus Says She's in a 'Mature Relationship' with New Man: 'I'm Dating with Purpose'
Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton Share Blended Family Photos from Ryder's First Day of Kindergarten
Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton Share Blended Family Photos from Ryder's First Day of Kindergarten
Sarah Michelle Gellar, charlotte prinze
Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates Daughter's 13th Birthday with 'Cocktails and Caviar Spa Party'
Freddie Prinze, Jr. and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the "Boys and Girls" New York City Premiere on June 13, 2000 at Kips Bay Theatre in New York City.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Relationship Timeline
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis, Daisy Sudeikis attends March For Our Lives Los Angeles on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
All About Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's 2 Kids
Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Relationship: A Look Back
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his family
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know