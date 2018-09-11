It’s been nearly two weeks since Chelsea Houska welcomed her baby girl, and the time at home has been full of love — and pain.

The Teen Mom 2 star revealed in a candid tweet on Monday that she has been suffering from mastitis following her third child’s birth.

“This is the first day that I don’t feel like I’m dying since Thursday,” tweeted Houska, 27.

“I never knew how horrible mastitis was,” she wrote. “Aaaand I never want to go through it again.”

According to Mayo Clinic, “Mastitis is an inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes involves an infection. The inflammation results in breast pain, swelling, warmth and redness. You might also have fever and chills.”

“Mastitis most commonly affects women who are breast-feeding (lactation mastitis). But mastitis can occur in women who aren’t breast-feeding and in men,” Mayo Clinic explains. “Lactation mastitis can cause you to feel run down, making it difficult to care for your baby.”

This is the first day that I don’t feel like I’m dying since Thursday 😩🙌🏼 i never knew how horrible mastitis was. Aaaand I never want to go through it again. — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) September 10, 2018

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

On Aug. 29 — the same day that Houska turned 27! — she welcomed her newborn daughter, Layne.

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom’s Chelsea Houska Is Pregnant with Baby Number 3 and She’s Having a Girl!

This is Houska’s second child with husband Cole DeBoer. They also share 20-month-old son Watson Cole, and are raising Houska’s firstborn daughter from a previous relationship, Aubree Lind DeBoer, 8, together.

RELATED: Teen Mom‘s Chelsea Houska Shares Ultrasound of Her Unborn Baby: ‘Look At Those Little Feet’

Since baby Layne’s arrival, the mother of three has been sharing some sweet and personal photos of her family.

“This man is so perfect for me,” she captioned a photo of DeBoer gazing in adoration at little Layne.

“The most amazing husband and daddy in the entire world,” Houska wrote. “I love how much he loves us 😍.”