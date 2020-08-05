Teen Mom 2 's Chelsea Houska Is Expecting Her Fourth Child: 'One More DeBoer!'

There's a baby on board for Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Houska.

On Wednesday, the MTV star, 28, announced that she and her husband Cole DeBoer are expecting their third child. The couple are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Layne and 3-year-old son Watson.

Houska shares daughter Aubree with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind — although she and her husband are raising the 10-year-old together.

"One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021 🖤" Houska captioned a photo, which shows the names Cole, Chelsea, Aubree, Watson and Layne carved into a piece of wood.

Below Layne's name it says "Baby," in reference to the family's newest addition.

Houska did not reveal how far along she is in her current pregnancy or the sex of the baby on the way.

Houska's pregnancy comes after she revealed she had been suffering from mastitis following the birth of her youngest Layne.

The reality star, who welcomed Layne on her 27th birthday, opened up about the painful infection on Twitter in 2018 saying, "This is the first day that I don't feel like I'm dying."

“I never knew how horrible mastitis was,” she wrote. “Aaaand I never want to go through it again.”

According to Mayo Clinic, “Mastitis is an inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes involves an infection. The inflammation results in breast pain, swelling, warmth and redness. You might also have fever and chills.”

“Mastitis most commonly affects women who are breast-feeding (lactation mastitis). But mastitis can occur in women who aren’t breastfeeding and in men,” Mayo Clinic explains. “Lactation mastitis can cause you to feel run down, making it difficult to care for your baby.”

Still, Layne's arrival was a happy and celebratory occasion.

Houska announced her baby's birth with a sweet of the newborn with the caption, “Happy birthday to YOU, sweet baby Layne 🖤.”