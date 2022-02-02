Teen Mom 3 Alum Alex Sekella and Husband Tim Peters Welcome Baby Girl, Reveal Her Name
Alex Sekella is a girl mom times two!
The Teen Mom 3 alum revealed that she welcomed her second baby on Sunday, her first with husband Tim Peters.
On Tuesday, Sekella, 28, announced Althea Meredith Peters' arrival in a precious Instagram post featuring a trio of snapshots.
"I would like to introduce ALTHEA MEREDITH PETERS Born 1.30.22 5:12am 7.12lbs 18.5" long," Sekella — who was first introduced to fans on season 4 of 16 and Pregnant in 2012 — wrote in the caption.
One shot shows baby Althea donning a pink onesie that reads, "Happy Little Princess," while the proud parents pose with the newest addition to their family in another picture.
Althea joins 10-year-old Arabella, whom Sekella welcomed with ex Matt McCann in 2011.
According to an Instagram post by Sekella earlier this month, Peters officially adopted her older daughter a week before baby Althea's arrival.
"It has been a VERY VERY LONG process but we can finally say Arabella is a PETERS!! 🎉," the mom of two captioned a smiling shot of the family in a courthouse.
Many of Sekella's fans were quick to praise her husband, while others shared their adoption stories.
"I was adopted by my step-dad when I was 9 and it's the best thing that's ever happened to me. So glad Arabella has been given the same blessing. 💕 CONGRATULATIONS to all!" one follower wrote.
Another commented, "Love this for you! My son was adopted by my husband 7 years ago and it was the best day of our lives."
Sekella married Peters on April 25, 2020, following over a year-long engagement. Prior to getting engaged, the couple dated for four years.