Teddy Riley Says He Wants to Be in 'All My Kids' Lives' After Not Seeing Son for Over 3 Years

The music producer opens up about parental alienation on this week's episode of Red Table Talk

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 14, 2022 09:00 AM
Teddy Riley Says He Wants to Be in 'All My Kids' Lives' After Not Seeing Son for Over 3 Years
Photo: Jordan Fisher

Teddy Riley is opening up about his experience with parental alienation.

The famed music producer, 54, appears on this week's new episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, opening up to co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris about how he hasn't seen his youngest son, Mykal, in three years.

In a clip from the RTT conversation shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Riley explains that unlike his relationship with his own father, he wants to "change the narrative" and be in his son's life.

"Can you tell us what's going on with your son Mykal?" Norris asks Riley.

"I'm just hearing from so many different people that told me that his mom's goal is to keep him away from me," Riley says. "It really hurts because here's someone I wanted to marry, I gave everything to."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm the first to hold my son. We had a home birth. We had this bond that was just something," he continues as a montage of photos of Riley and his son play on screen.

"I mean, all my sons, we have a bond but Michael was like, wow," he says. "Now he's 9. My father, I didn't meet him until I was 9, my biological father. I said to myself that I never want to be like my dad. I have to change the narrative and be in all my kids' lives."

In July, Riley shared a birthday tribute to his son Mykal on Instagram in which he revealed that he hasn't seen him in "three years plus."

"This is probably one of the saddest days of my life. It's my baby son's birthday today and I haven't seen him in three years plus," he wrote.

"I've done everything that I'm supposed to do as a father financially & mentally but because this woman have process evil way, I have to deal with the corrupted government ATL system just to see my son but that will all change," he continued.

"Thank God I'm a AMERICAN NATIONAL citizen and my day will come to be with my son for the rest of his life and mine. I'm being patient for that day, and when it comes I shall celebrate, because he deserves to live a great life as a Prince of a King!"

The Facebook Watch original series Red Table Talk airs Wednesdays at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. New episodes stream weekly.

Related Articles
Jeanette McCurdy, Miranda Cosgrove
Jennette McCurdy Praises 'Hugely Healing' Bond with Miranda Cosgrove: 'I'm Very Grateful'
Red Table Talk announces season return date with new episodes
'Red Table Talk' Announces Return Date Featuring New Episode with 'iCarly' Alum Jennette McCurdy
JENNETTE-MCCURDY-red-table-talk
Jennette McCurdy Reads Shocking Email Sent from Abusive Late Mom on 'Red Table Talk'
BARBARA CORCORAN
'Shark Tank' 's Barbara Corcoran Visits 'Red Table Talk' to Share the Shocking Moment She Was 'Hit by a Scammer'
Red Table Talk
Jada Pinkett Smith Tears Up on 'RTT' Discussing 'Terrified Little Girl Underneath' Her 'Strong' Exterior
Red Table Talk
Jada Pinkett Smith Says Mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris 'Never Cuddled with Me' While Growing Up
Red Table Talk
Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Mom Warning Not to Get on Stranger's Boat in Italy: 'Saved My Life Again'
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=335795225388720 Red Table Talk | He Led America's Biggest Neo-Nazi Group For 27 Years
Former Neo-Nazi Group Leader Sits Down with Jada Pinkett Smith'' After a 'Lot of Years Spewing Hate'
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris RED TABLE TALK Logo Vert (credit: Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch)
Jada Pinkett Smith Returns for More 'Red Table Talk' : Watch the Star-Packed Trailer for Season 5
jada pinkett smith
Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Struggles with How Her Alopecia 'Comes and Goes': 'It's Stressful'
Red Table Talk alopecia
Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks with Mom of Daughter, 12, with Alopecia Who Died by Suicide
Willow and Jada
Jada Pinkett Smith Realized She Has 'Some Anxiety' from Seeing Daughter Willow Struggle
501 Janelle Monae Janelle Monas Opens Up About Abandonment Issues, New Book on Season Premiere of Red Table Talk
Janelle Monáe Opens Up About 'Hidden Struggles' on Season Premiere of 'Red Table Talk'
jada pinkett and willow smith
Jada Pinkett Smith Gives Willow 'Props' for Establishing Healthy Boundaries in Their Relationship
Ayleen Charlotte, Tinder Swindler victim on Red Table Talk clips
'Tinder Swindler' Victim Ayleen Charlotte Says It Took Over Year to 'Build Myself Up Again': 'RTT'
Cheslie Kryst and Mother
'RTT' : Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst's Mom Says Daughter's Death Was 'Not Her First Suicide Attempt'