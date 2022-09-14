Teddy Riley Says He Wants to Be in 'All My Kids' Lives' After Not Seeing Son for Over 3 Years

Teddy Riley is opening up about his experience with parental alienation.

The famed music producer, 54, appears on this week's new episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, opening up to co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris about how he hasn't seen his youngest son, Mykal, in three years.

In a clip from the RTT conversation shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Riley explains that unlike his relationship with his own father, he wants to "change the narrative" and be in his son's life.

"Can you tell us what's going on with your son Mykal?" Norris asks Riley.

"I'm just hearing from so many different people that told me that his mom's goal is to keep him away from me," Riley says. "It really hurts because here's someone I wanted to marry, I gave everything to."

"I'm the first to hold my son. We had a home birth. We had this bond that was just something," he continues as a montage of photos of Riley and his son play on screen.

"I mean, all my sons, we have a bond but Michael was like, wow," he says. "Now he's 9. My father, I didn't meet him until I was 9, my biological father. I said to myself that I never want to be like my dad. I have to change the narrative and be in all my kids' lives."

In July, Riley shared a birthday tribute to his son Mykal on Instagram in which he revealed that he hasn't seen him in "three years plus."

"This is probably one of the saddest days of my life. It's my baby son's birthday today and I haven't seen him in three years plus," he wrote.

"I've done everything that I'm supposed to do as a father financially & mentally but because this woman have process evil way, I have to deal with the corrupted government ATL system just to see my son but that will all change," he continued.

"Thank God I'm a AMERICAN NATIONAL citizen and my day will come to be with my son for the rest of his life and mine. I'm being patient for that day, and when it comes I shall celebrate, because he deserves to live a great life as a Prince of a King!"

