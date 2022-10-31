Teddi Mellencamp's Kids Say Matching 'Top Gun' Costumes Are 'Humiliating': 'Could've Been Worse'

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is showing appreciation for her family's willingness to indulge her love for Halloween

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on October 31, 2022 04:39 PM
Teddi Mellencamp's Kids Say Their Matching Top Gun Costumes are 'Humiliating' as She Jokes 'Could Be Worse'
Photo: Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is happy that her family is willing to indulge her whims.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 41, shared a photo with husband Edwin Arroyave and their kids — daughters Dove, 2, and Slate, 9, and son Cruz, 6, as well as Edwin's daughter Isabella, 12, from a previous relationship. The family of six wore matching Top Gun costumes for Halloween, which Teddi admitted her kids weren't thrilled about in the caption of her Instagram post on Sunday.

"They felt the need…the need to speed right out of these costumes after we got this pic," Teddi joked. "Apparently, it's humiliating to wear matching outfits after you turn anything over 7."

"I mean, could be worse… could be matching Christmas jammies," she continued. "Which reminds me, need to order matching Christmas jammies. Anybody else enjoy a group costume?"

The photo shows the Arroyave kids looking less than amused in the photo, with Bella in a full pout, which Teddi joked about with the hashtag, "Bella approved this post."

In a later Instagram Reel, Teddi admitted her family didn't hate the idea entirely, showing off their favorite part.

"One thing The Arroyave's agree on as a family… getting a solo shot. Wishing you all a Happy Halloween."

The Reel shows off each family member's look, with Teddi as Charlie, Edwin as Maverick, Bella as Phoenix, Slate as Amelia, Cruz as Goose and Dove as Rooster.

Teddi Mellencamp
Paul Archuleta/Getty

In September 2020, Teddi talked about how she felt her family was complete after welcoming Dove. "The plan is no," she said on an Instagram Story, according to Us Weekly.

"I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally, so Dove was a miracle baby," said Teddi.

"So now, to prevent the miracle baby, I am back on birth control," she added.

