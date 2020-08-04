Teddi Mellencamp's Son Breaks Thumb After Baby Sister's Surgery and Big Sister's Finger Injury
Cruz's injury comes days after 5-month-old sister Dove's neurosurgery and a little over a month after sister Slate, 7½, "amputated the tip of her finger"
It's been a busy — and somewhat stressful — few weeks for Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.
First, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's daughter Slate, 7½, "amputated the tip of her finger" in a door. Then, a month later, her 5-month-old daughter Dove underwent neurosurgery after being diagnosed with lambdoid craniosynostosis.
Now, Mellencamp Arroyave's middle child Cruz, 5½, has made his own trip to the doctor, after injuring himself while out on a bike ride with dad Edwin Arroyave.
"Please explain to me how you're with Daddy, you go on a bike ride, you fall down and you break your thumb and now you have to get a cast. How does this happen?" the mother of three, 39, asked her son with a laugh in a video posted to her Instagram Story on Monday.
"2020, enough," she joked.
Mellencamp Arroyave went on to post videos of Cruz getting fitted for his neon-green cast (during which his doctor sweetly rubbed the cast like a genie's lamp), telling her son, "You can swim in it, you can play sports in it, you can do whatever you want."
Follow-up clips saw Cruz hanging out with sister Slate, before good-naturedly showing off his signed cast with messages like, "Mommy Loves You," "Chow Has Super Powers," "High 5" and even "Ouchie Club," from Dove.
The Bravo star's posts about Cruz's injury came days after Dove's surgery late last week. On Sunday, Mellencamp Arroyave gave an update on her baby girl's post-op condition, reflecting on how strong Dove was for going through the medical procedure at such a young age.
"It's crazy how resilient kids are. Dove is going into Day 4 post neurosurgery with both eyes open. The swelling went down, she passed all her markers and we have been sent home much earlier than expected," said the daughter of singer John Mellencamp.
Dove's surgery and Cruz's broken thumb are only the latest health hurdles in the Arroyave family. In late June, Mellencamp Arroyave went into detail on her Teddi Tea Pod podcast about a scary accident that saw her older daughter lose the tip of one of her fingers.
Slate was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where doctors reattached her severed fingertip in the hopes that it would heal. But after three weeks of being in a "huge cast," the healing had not progressed the way they'd hoped, and the little girl had to undergo skin-graft surgery instead.
Slate has since been "able to start using her right hand again" and is out of the cast. But Mellencamp Arroyave wasn't immune from guilt surrounding the incident — although thankfully, her oldest child saw things differently.
"At one point, [Slate] looked at me and she was like, 'Hey Mom, just so you know, this wasn't your fault,' " the star recalled. "And I was like, 'Well, I feel like it was my fault. I should've told you before I took the trash out not to follow. And I know the door is heavy' and all of these things, and she was just like, 'Mom, I'm gonna be fine.' "