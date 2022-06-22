Teddi Mellencamp's Son Cruz, 7, Is in Exposure Therapy to Conquer His Elevator Phobia

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfFLVNRPyg7/ teddimellencamp Verified Ok. DM’s blowing up. Let’s talk about phobias. Cruz until this week hasn’t gone into an elevator since he saw a power ranger get stuck in one at age 5. I go into a cold sweat every time I have to be driven into a parking garage. We are on day 4 of 7 for Cruz exposure therapy and he is crushing it. Everyday a new elevator and he earns rewards - we need suggestions for glass ones. Watching how proud he is fills me up. We will deal with my driving anxiety and fear of parking garages another time. One step at a time. Thanks for your support. Feel free to share with us what has worked for you if you are like us. #strongertogether #normalizinganxiety 💕 Edited · 5h

Credit: teddimellencamp/Instagram