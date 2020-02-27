Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Baby Daughter's Name and Gets Visit from Kyle Richards at the Hospital

Meet Dove!

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has revealed the name of her newborn baby girl — her and husband Edwin Arroyave‘s third child together.

“Dove Mellencamp Arroyave,” Teddi, 38, captioned a photo of the infant sleeping.

She also revealed little Dove’s weight, writing, “19.5 inches, 6.8 oz, 5:59 p, on 2/25/20 #lovedove.”

Teddi shared more moments from Dove’s arrival on her Instagram Stories, which included a sweet clip of her son Cruz, 5, and a visit from her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Kyle Richards.

In the video of Cruz, the proud big brother sweetly asks, “Mommy’s tummy is still big?”

“Why do you think?” Teddi asks her son, who then replies, “Is it deflating?”

Teddi then bursts into laughter.

In the next clip, Richards, 51, is seen walking into the hospital room wearing a black mask around her mouth.

“Are you rocking coronavirus chic to the hospital?” Teddi asks in reference to the rapidly spreading virus.

Richards reveals she initially was wearing sunglasses and the mask, but opted to take off the shades in order to not scare anyone.

Teddi later shared a photo of her filling out well-wishes for her baby girl, which included what the reality star hopes her daughter never forgets, what she’ll learn and whom she’ll become.

Teddi and her husband first announced Dove’s arrival on Instagram on Tuesday to their respective accounts.

RELATED: Teddi Mellencamp and Husband Edwin Arroyave Welcome a Daughter: ‘Life’s Pretty Great Right Now’

The Bravo star shared a series of photos and clips from the delivery room that evening.

After welcoming her daughter, Teddi shared a sweet video of herself playing with her baby’s toes as the song “My Girl” played. In another clip she filmed with her husband, the reality star says that their newborn daughter was “healthy and good,” adding, “Life’s pretty great right now.”

“@teddimellencamp was a champ in the delivery room!” Edwin captioned one of his own Instagram Stories. “Baby and mommy as healthy as can be.”

A photo shared to Teddi’s Instagram feed on Wednesday showed the couple cradling their newborn. In the caption, the new mom of three wrote, “Guess what, baby girl. You are stuck with us because we are absolutely in love with you. 💕 #aboutlastnight.”

Image zoom Cruz

Image zoom Kyle Richards Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram

Teddi and her security company CEO husband announced their third child on the way together in September and later that month, she shared that the baby would be a girl.

“Of course, we would have been equally excited either way, as @tedwinator, the kids and I are just blessed to have a healthy baby no matter the gender,” she captioned the big family reveal.

During a chat for an October episode of her Teddi Tea Pod podcast, Teddi revealed that the baby (which the couple conceived naturally) wasn’t exactly planned, considering the hoops she and Arroyave had to jump through to conceive son Cruz and daughter Slate, 7. For Cruz, that meant multiple failed rounds of in vitro fertilization and a miscarriage before they welcomed him into the family.

RELATED: Pregnant Teddi Mellencamp Is in a ‘Different Place’ with Third Baby on the Way: ‘I’m So Excited’

“Once I started opening up and telling people I [struggled], [I heard], ‘Me too, me too,’” said the daughter of John Mellencamp of her infertility challenges. “We don’t talk about things until somebody else is going through them.”