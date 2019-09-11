Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Teddi Mellencamp Is Pregnant with Her Third Child

Image zoom Getty Images

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s family is getting bigger!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is expecting her third child, PEOPLE confirms. Us Weekly was first to report the news, with the reality star telling the outlet she’s 14 weeks along.

RELATED: Real Housewives Runway! RHOBH Cast Walks in Kyle Richards’ Debut NYFW Show

The accountability coach, 38, married security company CEO Edwin Arroyave in 2011. Together they have daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5. (Arroyave also has an 11-year-old daughter Isabella).

In 2018, Mellencamp, who is the daughter of rocker John Mellencamp, revealed that she didn’t think a third baby was in store.

Image zoom Presley Ann/Getty

RELATED: How Teddi Mellencamp Finds ‘Balance’ in Her Meals After Previously Weighing ‘Over 200 Lbs.’

“I would love to more than anything,” Mellencamp answered a fan on Instagram. “Most likely no though. I had multiple miscarriages before Cruz and the IVF process was very hard for me and I am not sure I can go through it again.”

Nonetheless, Mellencamp said at the time that she remained grateful.

Said the reality star: “I feel very blessed with the kiddos we have.”