Pregnant Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Top Four Names for Baby Girl — and Asks Followers to Choose

Image zoom Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Hailey Hoff via Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is ready to meet her baby girl — but first, she’s hoping to land on what to call her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared on Instagram over the weekend that she and husband Edwin Arroyave had narrowed down their list of potential names to four: Presley, Shay, Selena or Dove.

Sharing the list alongside a mirror selfie of Mellencamp Arroyave, 38, baring her baby bump, she asked her followers to “Sound off with your fave” from the options and explain why.

“We are a house divided. 💕👶,” added the soon-to-be mother of three, who also shares son Cruz, 5, and daughter Slate, 7, with Arroyave.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Says She Still Hasn’t Decided on a Baby Name: “It’s So Hard”

Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband, a security company CEO, announced their third child on the way together in September, when she was 14 weeks along. (She recently entered her third trimester.)

Later that month, the reality star and daughter of John Mellencamp shared that the baby on the way would be a girl, captioning the big family reveal, “Of course, we would have been equally excited either way, as @tedwinator, the kids and I are just blessed to have a healthy baby no matter the gender.”

During a chat for an October episode of her Teddi Tea Pod podcast, Mellencamp Arroyave revealed that her current baby on the way wasn’t exactly planned, considering the hoops she and her husband had to jump through to conceive their first two children.

These included the use of intrauterine insemination (IUI) to conceive Slate, then multiple failed rounds of in vitro fertilization and miscarriages before welcoming Cruz.

Image zoom Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Sara Jaye Weiss

RELATED VIDEO: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Teddi Mellencamp Is Pregnant with Her Third Child

The star added that she and her husband “weren’t trying” to conceive their third baby, and stressed that she feels for other women who have experienced infertility challenges — a topic she describes as “dear to my heart.”

“Once I started opening up and telling people I [struggled], [I heard], ‘Me too, me too.’ … We don’t talk about things until somebody else is going through them,” said Mellencamp Arroyave. “And I think it’s so important to know you’re not alone.”

In 2018, Mellencamp Arroyave revealed that she didn’t think another baby was in store, although she “would love to more than anything.”

“Most likely no though,” she continued in her answer to a fan on Instagram. “I had multiple miscarriages before Cruz and the IVF process was very hard for me and I am not sure I can go through it again.”