Pregnant Teddi Mellencamp Conceived Naturally After Infertility Struggles with First Two Kids

Image zoom Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave with daughter Slate (L) and son Cruz Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram

As someone who went through infertility challenges before welcoming her first two children, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave was shocked to discover she was expecting again — naturally.

During a chat for Tuesday’s episode of her Teddi Tea Pod podcast, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 38, revealed that her current baby on the way wasn’t exactly planned, considering the hoops she and husband Edwin Arroyave had to jump through to conceive son Cruz, 5, and daughter Slate, 7.

In the emotional episode, Mellencamp Arroyave details the experience of undergoing intrauterine insemination to get pregnant with Slate — which, luckily, worked on the first try — before experiencing multiple failed rounds of in vitro fertilization and a miscarriage.

This time around, though, pregnancy “happened naturally,” the Bravo personality says of her third child and second daughter on the way. “I had no idea. I didn’t even know I was pregnant until I was nine weeks pregnant.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Reveals She Had “Multiple Miscarriages” Before Welcoming Son Cruz

Mellencamp Arroyave also shares that she was put on bed rest during both pregnancies, and when the couple did finally welcome son Cruz, he had health complications upon his arrival.

The star adds that she and her husband “weren’t trying” to conceive their third baby, and stresses that she feels for other women who have experienced infertility challenges — a topic she describes as “dear to my heart.”

“Once I started opening up and telling people I [struggled], [I heard], ‘Me too, me too,’ ” says the daughter of John Mellencamp. “We don’t talk about things until somebody else is going through them.”

“And I think it’s so important to know you’re not alone,” she adds.

Image zoom Edwin (R) and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

RELATED VIDEO: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Teddi Mellencamp Is Pregnant with Her Third Child

Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband, a security-company CEO, announced their third child on the way together last month. The accountability coach shared on Tuesday’s podcast episode that she’s currently 19 weeks along in her pregnancy.

Later in September, the third-time mother-to-be shared that the baby on the way will be a girl, captioning the big family reveal, “Of course, we would have been equally excited either way, as @tedwinator, the kids and I are just blessed to have a healthy baby no matter the gender.”

In 2018, Mellencamp Arroyave revealed that she didn’t think another baby was in store, although she “would love to more than anything.”

“Most likely no though,” she continued in her answer to a fan on Instagram. “I had multiple miscarriages before Cruz and the IVF process was very hard for me and I am not sure I can go through it again.”