Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shares New Photos of 1-Week-Old Daughter Dove: 'Dove Love'

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave can’t get enough of baby Dove.

On Monday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 38, shared a series of photos and videos of her newborn daughter on Instagram. Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, welcomed their third child together on Feb. 25.

In the sweet post, the new mom of three shared photos of the entire family — including her husband, her son Cruz, 5, and her daughter Slate, 7 — cuddling up with Dove. Mellencamp Arroyave captioned the post with a quote from Winnie the Pooh, adding the hashtag “Dove Love.”

The reality star shared even more glimpses of Dove on her Instagram Story, including a clip of herself telling the newborn that they had both been approved by their respective doctors to go on a walk outside — their first since the birth.

“Dove, I have some exciting news!” Mellencamp Arroyave told her daughter in the cute clip. “The doctor told Mommy she could go on a walk today outside, and your pediatrician said you could come with me. I just have to keep you covered and we can do a nice walk outside!”

Mellencamp Arroyave also shared a clip of her pushing Dove’s stroller outside during their walk, set to the tune of “Ridin” by rapper Chamillionaire.

“I’m really excited that I was approved to go on a flat walk today for the first time since having baby Dove,” she added in the Instagram Story video. “I also wanted to say something — anything that I share on here is my personal journey, what works for me, what works with my doctors. It’s not for everybody, but I’m just sharing my life as it happens. So trust your doctors, trust your gut instinct, trust whatever it may be in regard to you and your loved ones.”

Mellencamp Arroyave also gave her followers a look at Dove’s morning routine and shared a video of herself watching the new Netflix reality show Love Is Blind alongside her newborn.

“Teaching Dove the important things…” she joked in the caption of her Instagram Story.

Last week, the Real Housewives star had shared her “postpartum reality” on Instagram, three days after welcoming Dove.

“It is unbelievable, unconditional love. It is an incredibly powerful bond that Dove and I share,” Mellencamp Arroyave wrote alongside a photo of herself in a black bra and underwear. “It is tears of joy watching Edwin light up when he’s with her.”

“It is bursting with pride watching my older kids gently, lovingly & eagerly jump into their new found big sibling roles,” she continued.

After welcoming her baby, Mellencamp Arroyave shared a sweet video of herself playing with Dove’s toes as the song “My Girl” played in the background. In another clip she filmed with her husband, the reality star said that their newborn daughter was “healthy and good,” adding, “Life’s pretty great right now.”