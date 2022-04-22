Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Reason Dad John Gifted Birds to Her Kids: 'Feeling Guilty'

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave says her dad John Mellencamp had been "feeling guilty" for freeing the parakeets she had when she was a kid — so the singer surprised her family with new birds for Easter

John Mellencamp is hoping to right a past wrong with an extra special Easter gift to his daughter's family.

On Wednesday, Mellencamp's daughter Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, 40, shared on Instagram that her rocker icon dad, 70, surprised her family with parakeets on Easter, a gift Arroyave says she "never wanted or asked for."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So when we were kids we had parakeets and one day the Cougs got annoyed at the parakeets and let them go," the mom of three says in a video.

"He said he's been feeling guilty about it all these years. So that's why he decided to surprise us with them on Easter," she shares with a sarcastic smile. "Happy belated Easter."

Arroyave also posted a short clip of her kids, who she shares with husband Edwin Arroyave, excitedly meeting the birds for the first time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Dear Dad, thank you for the Easter surprise I never wanted or asked for. Of course the kids love them and we moved them into Cruz room. Can y'all help us name them? We want original and funny... 🐦 #lotsofchirping#helpus#happybdayed 🤣," Arroyave hilariously wrote in the caption.

Arroyave's post received plenty of comments from followers amused by Mellencamp's belated gift.

"Oh myyyy 😂😬," Vanderpump Rules' Beau Clark replied.

"Omg I'm dead. Lol thanks dad! 🙄 😂," another joked.

Earlier this month, Arroyave shared an adorable photo of her 2-year-old daughter Dove rocking a haircut that looked just like Mellencamp's in his heyday.

In the shot, Dove's curly brown locks cascade across her face as she even nails Mellencamp's classic heartthrob pout. Giving one last shoutout to her iconic heritage, Dove also rocked a graphic t-shirt with a sketch drawing of Mellencamp, reading "C is for Cougar."