Teddi Mellencamp Reveals She Is Expecting a Baby Girl: 'The Kids and I Are Just Blessed'

A second little girl is joining the Arroyave family!

On Monday, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave announced she is expecting a baby girl with husband Edwin Arroyave.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 38, shared the news with a slideshow of videos and photos on Instagram.

In the first slide, Teddi, Edwin, 42, and their daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5, can be seen jumping for joy surrounded by pink balloons and confetti. For the reveal, Teddi and Slate sported pink striped pajamas while Cruz and Arroyave wore the same set, but in blue.

The next slide is a video, which shows Teddi and her family popping the balloons and then screaming excitedly as they learn about the newest addition to their brood.

“It’s a girl!” Teddi wrote. “Of course, we would have been equally excited either way, as @tedwinator, the kids and I are just blessed to have a healthy baby no matter the gender.”

Teddi went on to share that she hilariously agreed to let Cruz help name the baby.

“Not sure she’ll be too thrilled being called ‘Catboy’ Arroyave,” Teddi wrote.

“Thank you to @ocballoonbar for the pop we needed, @204events for the rad background and @jorgebphoto for capturing this moment so perfectly,” Teddi added.

Teddi, who is the daughter of rocker John Mellencamp, revealed earlier this month that she is expecting her third child, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

In 2018, Teddi shared that she didn’t think a third baby was in store.

Image zoom Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave

“I would love to more than anything,” Teddi answered a fan on Instagram. “Most likely no though. I had multiple miscarriages before Cruz and the IVF process was very hard for me and I am not sure I can go through it again.”

Nonetheless, Teddi said at the time that she remained grateful.

Said the reality star: “I feel very blessed with the kiddos we have.”