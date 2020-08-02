Teddi Mellencamp Gives Update on 'Resilient' 5-Month-Old Daughter Dove Days After Neurosurgery

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is a proud mom.

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave an update on her 5-month-old Dove after recently undergoing neurosurgery and reflected on how strong her baby girl was for going through the medical procedure at such a young age.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It’s crazy how resilient kids are. Dove is going into Day 4 post neurosurgery with both eyes open. The swelling went down, she passed all her markers and we have been sent home much earlier than expected," Mellencamp Arroyave shared.

The daughter of singer John Mellencamp, 39, previously told fans that Dove would have to spend two days in the NICU after the surgery and then four to five additional days in the hospital.

"I am so grateful for so many things and feeling really blessed," the Bravo star added. "We love you so much baby Dove and know you are going to live whatever life you dream of. 🕊 #craniosynostosis."

Alongside the post, the mother of three shared a black-and-white video of herself with her daughter while listening to Taylor Swift's song "Invisible String" from folklore.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Her costar, Kyle Richards Umansky, shared some words of support in the comments section writing, "Love you so much baby Dove ❤️🕊."

Mellencamp Arroyave also shared some photos from the homecoming on her Instagram Story.

"It's a big day. We put clothes on but that was exhausting so now we need to nap," she wrote over a photo of baby Dove sleeping with some gauze wrapped around her head and wearing a colorful jumper.

She then shared sweet footage of the baby girl sleeping next to her mom in bed at home.

Image zoom Teddi Mellancamp/Instagram

Her husband, Edwin Arroyave, also gave Mellencamp Arroyave a sweet shout-out on his Instagram Story, calling her "such a blessing to our family for taking this on like you have."

"You continue to amaze me. Love you," he added.

Earlier this month, Mellencamp Arroyave revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that her youngest child was diagnosed with lambdoid craniosynostosis, which is "a very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis and occurs when one of the lambdoid sutures at the back of the head fuses before birth."

Mellencamp Arroyave previously revealed that her daughter's pediatrician said the child might have torticollis, which son Cruz, now 5½, had. (The couple also share 7½-year-old daughter Slate.)

Dove was diagnosed with lambdoid craniosynostosis following a CT scan and was recommended for neurosurgery. On Thursday, Mellencamp Arroyave confirmed with her fans and followers that "Baby Dove had a successful surgery."

"So much gratitude to her amazing surgeons Dr. Danielpour and Dr. Urata and all the loving nurses that will continue to help us care for her as she recovers," Mellencamp Arroyave shared. "We are forever grateful."

Image zoom Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and daughter Dove Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram

During a July 12 episode of her Teddi Tea Pod podcast, Mellencamp Arroyave opened up about her baby's procedure.

"We both have our faith and we know that it's gonna be okay, but it's a struggle right now," said the reality star. "They're saying her face is gonna be really swollen after the surgery and she's not gonna know what happened. So it's definitely one of those trying times, where you're just one foot in front of the other."

Mellencamp Arroyave broke down in tears on last Wednesday's episode of her podcast while speaking to one of Dove's surgeons, revealing that, as a mom, she feels a lot of "guilt" after learning about her daughter's diagnosis.

"We do carry around a lot of guilt, because we just want what's best for our kids," she said, tearing up. "I'm just getting scared."