Teddi Mellencamp Reveals She's 'Back on Birth Control' to 'Prevent' Another 'Miracle Baby'

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is happy being a mother of three.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star — who welcomed her youngest child, daughter Dove, in February — revealed this week that she doesn't have any plans to expand her family in the near future.

"The plan is no," she said on an Instagram Story Thursday, according to Us Weekly. "I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally, so Dove was a miracle baby."

"So now, to prevent the miracle baby, I am back on birth control," Mellencamp Arroyave added.

The reality star and husband Edwin Arroyave are also parents to son Cruz, 6, and daughter Slate, who will celebrate her eighth birthday next month.

Mellencamp Arroyave has been open in the past about the challenges she experienced conceiving her oldest children.

"With Slate, I got pregnant via [intrauterine] insemination and with Cruz, it was through [in vitro fertilization], and it was multiple failed rounds of IVF. With both kids, I was on and off bed rest," she previously told PEOPLE. "There was a lot of stress."

Given her past experiences, the television personality — who had previously said she likely would not have another child — was surprised to be able to conceive naturally.

"I had no idea. I didn't even know I was pregnant until I was nine weeks pregnant," she said during a 2019 episode of her podcast, Teddi Tea Pod.

Four months after welcoming her younger daughter, the Bravo star revealed that Dove had been diagnosed with lambdoid craniosynostosis, a rare condition that required neurological surgery.

"We are so grateful to have an amazing team of doctors and surgeons who have caught this early and will be working on her," Mellencamp Arroyave shared in July. "The recovery is about a week in the hospital and a couple weeks at home with a very high success rate."

"Please keep baby Dove in your prayers," she added.

Fortunately, Dove's surgery was a success. In an update early last month, the daughter of singer John Mellencamp reflected on her youngest child's tremendous strength.

"It's crazy how resilient kids are. Dove is going into Day 4 post neurosurgery with both eyes open. The swelling went down, she passed all her markers and we have been sent home much earlier than expected," Mellencamp Arroyave said.