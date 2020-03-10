Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shares Sweet Pic of Baby Daughter Meeting Grandpa John Mellencamp

Baby Dove is feeling the love!

On Monday, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared a sweet photo of her newborn baby girl meeting her grandpa, John Mellencamp, for the very first time.

“She wasn’t born in a small town and she won’t grow up in a small town but she loves when Peepaw comes to visit her in the big town. 💕 🕊 #dovelove,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 38, wrote alongside the photo featuring the famous rocker cuddling with the newborn.

Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, welcomed their third child on Feb. 25. The couple already share son Cruz, 5, and daughter Slate, 7.

After welcoming her daughter, the new mom of three shared a sweet video of herself playing with her baby’s toes as the song “My Girl” played. In another clip she filmed with her security company CEO husband, the reality star said that their newborn daughter was “healthy and good,” adding, “Life’s pretty great right now.”

Mellencamp Arroyave shared a photo that showed the couple cradling their newborn, writing, “Guess what, baby girl. You are stuck with us because we are absolutely in love with you. 💕 #aboutlastnight.”

Meanwhile, Arroyave shared the news on his own Instagram Story as well. “@teddimellencamp was a champ in the delivery room!” he wrote, praising his wife. “Baby and mommy as healthy as can be.”

Once home from the hospital, Mellencamp Arroyave shared photos of the entire family cuddling up with Dove, and captioned the post with a quote from Winnie the Pooh, adding the hashtag “Dove Love.”

The reality star shared even more glimpses of baby Dove on her Instagram Story, including a clip of herself telling the newborn that they had both been approved by their respective doctors to go on a walk outside — their first since the birth.

“I’m really excited that I was approved to go on a flat walk today for the first time since having baby Dove,” she added in the video. “I also wanted to say something — anything that I share on here is my personal journey, what works for me, what works with my doctors. It’s not for everybody, but I’m just sharing my life as it happens. So trust your doctors, trust your gut instinct, trust whatever it may be in regard to you and your loved ones.”

Mellencamp Arroyave also gave her followers a look at Dove’s morning routine and shared a video of herself watching the Netflix reality show Love Is Blind alongside her newborn. The mom later joked that her daughter was doing a great job distracting her from finishing the show.

“Teaching Dove the important things…” she joked in the caption of her Instagram Story.