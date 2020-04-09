Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Talks Life with Newborn amid Pandemic: 'I'm Trying to Enjoy This Time'

Image zoom Claire Leahy

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is at home with three kids plus a newborn underfoot, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is embracing her “new normal.”

“I’m really trying to enjoy this time,” Mellencamp, 38, who gave birth to daughter Dove six weeks ago, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

“Having Dove has been such a blessing and I’m able to have all the special moments, like her first bath! That’s been really nice.”

Mellencamp and her husband, Edwin Arroyave also have son Cruz, 5, daughter Slate, 7, and Isabella, Arroyave’s 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

“Our kids are able to all really bond and spend time together,” says Mellencamp. “And this has forced Edwin and me to slow down as well.”

When it comes to her post-baby body, Mellencamp, who gained 45 pounds while pregnant with Dove, is taking her time there, too.

“With Slate and Cruz, I gained over 80 pounds,” says Mellencamp. “I thought I’d never get to where I wanted to be; I thought it was impossible.”

But now, after a “lifestyle shift” following the birth of her son, the All In By Teddi founder and accountability coach has a different mentality.

“Now that I’m committed to my lifestyle, I’ve created a confidence in myself,” says Mellencamp. “I know my body will do what it wants to do when it’s ready. That being said, I also created an All In postpartum program, and I’m going through it myself. It’s all about the support!”

“I feel really grateful that I was active during pregnancy because I’m able to be active [after],” she adds. “Being able to go for a walk has really helped. I listen to my body. And I feel better when I’m moving.”

The busy mom is also bracing herself for the new season of Housewives, premiering April 15 on Bravo.

“My husband and I joke that since we made it through that season while I was pregnant, we can get through anything,” says Mellencamp with a laugh. “We had some high highs and some low lows. And a lot of craziness!”

