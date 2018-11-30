Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Reveals She Had 'Multiple Miscarriages' Before Welcoming Son Cruz

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is opening up about her difficult past.

While doing an impromptu social-media Q&A with fans on Thursday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality revealed that although she would like to have more children, it likely won’t be in the cards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Are you going to have another cute adorable happy sweet child?” a fan asked the 37-year-old wellness accountability coach and daughter of John Mellencamp using Instagram’s Questions feature.

“I would love to more than anything. Most likely no though,” Mellencamp Arroyave wrote on her Instagram Story. “I had multiple miscarriages before Cruz and the IVF process was very hard for me and I am not sure I can go through it again.”

However, the reality star added that she feels “very blessed with the kiddos” she shares with husband Edwin Arroyave. In addition to their 4-year-old son, the couple are parents to daughter Slate, 6, while Arroyave is also a father to 10-year-old daughter Isabella from a previous relationship.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram

RELATED: RHOBH‘s Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Opens Up About IVF Struggles and Son’s Heart Condition

During an emotional episode of RHOBC earlier this year, the couple confessed that they weren’t interested in having any more kids after the ordeal they went through with their youngest child.

“We had a really scary delivery with Cruz,” Mellencamp Arroyave said, explaining that her son wasn’t breathing when he was born. “They put him on me and one of the nurses was like, ‘He’s not okay, Code Blue.’ And I was just sitting there, and he wasn’t breathing.”

As a sea of doctors swept in and Cruz was taken to the NICU, her husband was dumbstruck. “I just remember my sisters were in the room and they’re crying. [Teddi’s] crying. I was like, ‘Holy crap,’ ” he said. “I was just praying like, ‘Lord, give me one more chance. I’ll never do this again.’ “

RELATED VIDEO: Michelle Obama Reveals She Felt “Lost and Alone” After Suffering a Miscarriage 20 Years Ago

The “this” he was referring to was selecting the baby’s sex during in vitro fertilization. “I made sure it was a boy,” he remarked, and his wife added that she felt “a little guilty” about pushing for the child.

“I’m his mother. My job is to protect him, and that little bit of me who felt like I was selecting something — I choose for him to be a boy, God didn’t choose for me — it’ll always make me feel a little guilty,” Mellencamp Arroyave said.

Cruz was eventually diagnosed with a heart condition, and appears to be in good condition now. “All of us have three valves and he has two working valves and the third is like, a rusty valve,” she added.

RELATED: RHOC Alum Gretchen Rossi Details “Struggles” with IVF: We’re Currently “Awaiting the Outcome”

Cruz celebrated his fourth birthday in August. “Happy Bday to my little King! Can’t believe you are 4 today. You amaze me every day with your wit. You constantly make me laugh,” Arroyave wrote on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of sweet images.

“I can’t help it but I just love messing with you bc I absolutely love your grumpy face. You are my constant reminder of how great God is. You are my little miracle baby. Love you,” he added, tacking on the hashtag, “proudfather.”

“From the moment you could talk you have told us, ‘all i want to do is make people laugh.’ You do just that sweet baby boy Cruz. You have the light my love. 4 years old #powey. Happy Birthday!!!!” the reality star added. “We love you so very much.”