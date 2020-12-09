Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Gives Health Update on Daughter Dove 4 Months After Her Neurosurgery

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is opening up about her daughter Dove four months after the infant's neurosurgery.

On Tuesday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 39, gave fans a "Dove noggin update" update about her 9-month-old, sharing that the little one is starting to learn how to crawl after undergoing neurosurgery in July.

"Hi guys, I am 9 months old and other than a zig zag scar underneath my hair across my head I wouldn’t even know I had neurosurgery a few months back," Mellencamp Arroyave captioned a photo of her daughter wearing a cranial helmet shared on her Instagram.

"I have been in this helmet aka doc band for 10 weeks and am about to grow out of it," she continued, writing on behalf of Dove. "The doc’s said I have to wear another helmet for 10+ more weeks but it truly doesn’t bother me one bit. Mom cried a little when she found that out but then Dr. Urata reminded her that not only is it helping me shape my head further but it is protecting me as I am starting to learn to crawl and lift myself up incase I bump into something."

Mellencamp Arroyave added that Dove is out of the helmet for one hour a day during bath time, which she said "is a good thing bc peeyou it can get stinky."

The mom of three — who also shares daughter Slate, 8, and son Cruz, 6, with husband Edwin Arroyave — added that Dove is "a happy silly baby who loves to laugh, command all the attention in a room, go on walks and be sung to."

"For any other #craniowarrior babies out there. We have got this," she concluded her note.

Mellencamp Arroyave also shared several videos of Dove on her Instagram Stories, telling followers in a Q&A that the infant sleeps about 12 hours a night and has two naps throughout the day daily.

"She goes to sleep at 7 p.m. and she wakes up at 7 a.m.," Mellencamp Arroyave said. "Her first nap is at 10 a.m. She wakes up at noon and then her second nap is at 3, 3:30. She sleeps about an hour."

Earlier this year, Mellencamp Arroyave revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that her youngest child was diagnosed with lambdoid craniosynostosis, which she said is "a very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis and occurs when one of the lambdoid sutures at the back of the head fuses before birth."

The former Bravo star first learned that her baby may have had a health issue at Dove's two-month checkup, where her pediatrician said she might have torticollis, which her son also had.

Dove was recommended for neurosurgery after a formal diagnosis following a CT scan. She underwent the operation in July, with Mellencamp Arroyave confirming that the surgery was a success hours after the procedure.

"So much gratitude to her amazing surgeons Dr. Danielpour and Dr. Urata and all the loving nurses that will continue to help us care for her as she recovers," she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. "We are forever grateful."

In August, the wellness coach reflected on how strong her baby girl has been after going through the medical procedure at such a young age.