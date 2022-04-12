Three generations later, John Mellencamp's signature brunette swoop is still in style, as his adorable granddaughter proved in a new photo shared by John's daughter Teddi

Family resemblance never goes out of style.

After a lifetime in the music industry, iconic rocker John Mellencamp has undoubtedly left his mark on fans. But perhaps the people he's influenced most of all? His daughter Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and her daughter Dove, 2.

In an adorable new photo shared on Arroyave's Instagram, Dove looks just like her grandpa in his heyday, with the main resemblance lying in their unruly, rocker hairstyles. In the shot, Dove's curly brown locks cascade across her face as she even nails John's classic heartthrob pout.

Giving one last shoutout to her iconic heritage, Dove also rocked a graphic t-shirt with a sketch drawing of Mellencamp, reading "C is for Cougar."

Arroyave, who put together a collage herself showcasing her dad and daughter's uncanny resemblance, pointed out in her caption her daughter has picked up more than just a hairstyle from Mellencamp. "I wonder where she got the hair and her strong tude?!" Teddi wrote, including a sarcastic questioning emoji face.

After Arroyave and her husband Edwin Arroyave welcomed Dove in February 2020, the little girl struggled with serious health issues and required neurosurgery and a cranial helmet to aid in reshaping and recovery.

Opening up about her "resilient" daughter shortly after her surgery, Arroyave stayed positive about Dove's diagnosis from day one. "I am so grateful for so many things and feeling really blessed," the Bravo star captioned an August 2020 Instagram post. "We love you so much baby Dove and know you are going to live whatever life you dream of."

In June 2021, Dove celebrated life without a helmet for the first time after nearly a year of wear. In another Instagram post, Arroyave shared at the time, the mother-daughter duo couldn't have worn bigger smiles as Dove's tufts of curls were finally visible.