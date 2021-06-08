Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's Daughter Dove Is 'Helmet Free' More Than a Year After Neurosurgery

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's daughter Dove is saying goodbye to her cranial helmet after wearing it for more than a year.

On Monday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 39, shared that her 15-month-old daughter is officially "helmet free" more than one year after undergoing neurosurgery and requiring the helmet for further head shaping and recovery.

"Today is a big day in our house. Our little boss baby Dove is helmet free," Mellencamp Arroyave writes alongside a picture of her holding her baby girl. "I am in awe of her strength and resilience. She underwent neurosurgery and never made a peep about having to wear her Doc band 23/7 for over a year! We love you so very much. 🕊"

The star went on to share that she will "do my best" to answer any questions her followers might have about the experience.

"My biggest piece of advice is always trust your gut and remember you are your kids biggest advocate. 💕🕊 #craniosynostosis," she adds.

Last year, Mellencamp Arroyave, who shares Dove and two other children with husband Edwin Arroyave, revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that her youngest child was diagnosed with lambdoid craniosynostosis.

The star explained that the diagnosis is "a very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis and occurs when one of the lambdoid sutures at the back of the head fuses before birth."

The former Bravo star first learned that her baby may have had a health issue at Dove's two-month checkup, where her pediatrician said she might have torticollis, which her son also had.

Dove was recommended for neurosurgery after a formal diagnosis following a CT scan. She underwent the operation last July, with Mellencamp Arroyave confirming that the surgery was a success hours after the procedure.

Back in April, the reality star gave an update on her baby girl, sharing that Dove will only need "yearly checks with the neurologist" if all goes well after the helmet removal.

"She is walking and talking and already has her fave words: NO, MAMA, DADA, WOWOWs (aka dogs)," the mom of three continued. "She loves to laugh, be the boss (wonder where she got that from 🤔💁🏼‍♀️) and throw major fits anytime she doesn't get what she wants (aka being a kid)."

Last August, the wellness coach reflected on how strong her baby girl has been after going through the medical procedure at such a young age.