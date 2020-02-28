Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shares Her 'Postpartum Reality' 3 Days After Welcoming Daughter

Image zoom Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is giving an update on how she has been since welcoming daughter Dove to the family on Tuesday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 38, posted a photo of herself in a black bra and underwear to her Instagram feed Friday, sharing her “Day 3 postpartum reality” in the caption.

“It is unbelievable, unconditional love. It is an incredibly powerful bond that Dove and I share,” Mellencamp Arroyave wrote. “It is tears of joy watching [husband Edwin Arroyave] light up when he’s with her.”

Dove is the second daughter and third child total for Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband. The pair also share son Cruz, 5, and daughter Slate, 7.

“It is bursting with pride watching my older kids gently, lovingly & eagerly jump into their new found big sibling roles,” she continued.

After welcoming her baby, Mellencamp Arroyave shared a sweet video of herself playing with Dove’s toes as the song “My Girl” played. In another clip she filmed with Arroyave, the reality star said that their newborn daughter was “healthy and good,” adding, “Life’s pretty great right now.”

In her Friday Instagram post, the daughter of famed rocker John Mellencamp touched on the highs and lows of the first few days postpartum.

“It is very little sleep because, let’s be real, is ‘sleep when the baby is sleeping’ actually a thing? It is knowing that feeling delirious will be the new norm for a while,” she wrote. “It is humbling, to say the least — switching from the mesh ‘mom diaper’ with ice from the hospital to high waisted compression panties at home.”

“It is drinking way too much prune juice with crushed ice because you are anxiously awaiting the first post-baby 💩. It is embracing and loving this body of mine,” Mellencamp Arroyave continued. “It is lots of laughs when Cruz asks why my stomach hasn’t deflated.”

She also revealed some breastfeeding struggles, noting that “multiple lactation specialists” have told her she can only nurse her baby with her right breast due to scarring on the left. This realization brought on a “flood of emotions,” the new mother of three said.

Mellencamp Arroyave concluded the heartfelt post by expressing her “overwhelming gratitude for each friend and family member who shows up without judgement, only to bring you love & food.”

“It is a constant roller coaster & I wouldn’t change it for the world,” the Bravo star added. “My baby girl is here and I love her more than words can say. We each have our own journey and this is mine.”