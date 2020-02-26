Image zoom Claire Leahy

Another Bravo baby has arrived!

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, are the proud new parents of a daughter, they announced on their respective Instagram accounts Tuesday. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 38, and her husband shared a series of photos and clips from the delivery room on Tuesday evening.

After welcoming her daughter, Mellencamp Arroyave shared a sweet video of herself playing with her baby’s toes as the song “My Girl” played. The pair has not yet announced the baby’s name.

In another clip she filmed with her husband, the reality star said that their newborn daughter was “healthy and good,” adding, “Life’s pretty great right now.”

“@teddimellencamp was a champ in the delivery room!” Arroyave captioned his own Instagram Story. “Baby and mommy as healthy as can be.”

Mellencamp Arroyave and her security company CEO husband announced their third child on the way together in September and later that month, she shared that the baby would be a girl.

“Of course, we would have been equally excited either way, as @tedwinator, the kids and I are just blessed to have a healthy baby no matter the gender,” she captioned the big family reveal.

During a chat for an October episode of her Teddi Tea Pod podcast, Mellencamp Arroyave revealed that the baby (which the couple conceived naturally) wasn’t exactly planned, considering the hoops she and Arroyave had to jump through to conceive son Cruz, 5, and daughter Slate, 7. For Cruz, that meant multiple failed rounds of in vitro fertilization and a miscarriage before they welcomed him into the family.

“Once I started opening up and telling people I [struggled], [I heard], ‘Me too, me too,’ ” said the daughter of John Mellencamp of her infertility challenges. “We don’t talk about things until somebody else is going through them.”

Mellencamp Arroyave dished about her daughter’s nursery to PEOPLE in January, sharing exclusive photos of the serene space. She broke down the process of designing the rooms with interior design company Modsy, noting that she’s “so obsessed” with the service.

“You can go on and you fill out a little style quiz,” she said. “So I submitted the pictures, I took the quiz and then they gave me two different options.”

The reality star learned that she didn’t need “every single little thing” to be in the nursery, though. More important than gadgets, she told PEOPLE, is feeling comfortable in the space.

“You just go in there and you feel relaxed and calm,” Mellencamp Arroyave said. “It just really set the tone for how I’m actually feeling and how I’m so excited and feeling ready for this baby to be here.”

Ahead of her January baby shower, which daughter Slate attended, Mellencamp Arroyave asked her followers to “Sound off with your fave” option of the final four names she and her husband had narrowed their list down to: Presley, Shay, Selena or Dove.

“We are a house divided. 💕👶,” she captioned her post.