American Tennis Pro Taylor Townsend Expecting First Child: 'I'm So Excited'

"Life has a funny way of putting you exactly where you are supposed to be," Taylor Townsend says of her happy news

Taylor Townsend has some big news to share: she's becoming a mother!

The American tennis pro, 24, announced on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT," Townsend, who competed in the U.S. Open last month, wrote on social media. "Life has a funny way of putting you exactly where you are supposed to be. I'm so excited to embark on the journey of motherhood!!"

Alongside the celebratory hashtag "Baby Townsend 2021," the athlete shared a video that reflected on her career and everything she's overcome.

"At four years old I was told I would never make it and I should quit. At 12 I became the youngest-ever to win the Georgia state qualifier," she said in a voice-over. "At 15, I didn't think I was good enough, but I proved myself wrong by winning the junior Australian open in singles and in doubles."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As the video continued, Towsend shared how much she's looking forward to motherhood.

"My entire life, my entire career, I've heard you can't, you won't and I've used it as a reason to fight hard and as motivation to keep playing," she said, as the voice-over continued alongside footage of Townsend showing off her baby bump on the court.

"I'm sure this won't be any different, so I'll have to prove them wrong again," she added, going on to share that her baby is due in March.

The exited athlete also updated her social media profile to read "Pro tennis player" and "mom to be."

Image zoom Taylor Townsend Taylor Townsend/Instagram

Townsend, who played in the 2020 U.S. Open while pregnant, competed in both the singles and doubles tournaments.

Alongside partner Asia Muhammad, the pair advanced to the semi-final in doubles, while Townsend exited the singles competition after the first round.