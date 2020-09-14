Taylor Swift Sends Katy Perry Hand-Embroidered ‘Baby Bloom’ Blanket for Daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry announced the birth of daughter Daisy Dove on Aug. 27 with fiancé Orlando Bloom

The gifts for Katy Perry's baby girl keep on coming!

The "Smile" singer, 35, welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, last month with fiancé Orlando Bloom, and the family of three has since received many flowers and presents from famous friends.

On Sunday, Perry revealed that Taylor Swift sent her a hand-embroidered pink blanket for Daisy.

"Miss 🌼🕊 adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift 😩😩😩 ," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the blanket that came with a note, dated May 3, from Swift, 30.

"Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager 🥺♥️," Perry added.

For years, Swift and Perry had a complicated relationship that seemingly inspired Swift's hit song, “Bad Blood,” and Perry's “Swish Swish." But last June, the pair reunited in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video while wearing cheeseburger and french fry costumes.

In a recent interview with the Howard Stern Show, Perry explained that she and Swift wanted to publicly put their differences aside and set "an example" for their younger fans.

“Gossip in life can take the elevator but the truth takes the stairs. It just takes time,” Perry said, noting that their feud was largely overblown at the time.

"What I’m so grateful for is we did get to make up publicly and got to be an example of redemption for young girls,” she told Stern.

Last year, Perry shared similar sentiments about her relationship with Swift during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“It was actually just a misunderstanding but we have such big groups of people that like to follow us," the singer explained, "and so they kind of started turning against each other a little bit too."