Taylor Swift's 'Ronan': Mom of Late Boy Who Inspired Song Tearfully Reacts to 'Perfect' New Video

"I am sobbing. It is so painstakingly perfect," Maya Thompson, mother of Ronan Thompson, said of the video, which includes new photos and videos of her late son

Taylor Swift's re-release of her 2012 album Red includes emotional new tributes to Ronan Thompson, whose death from cancer days before his 4th birthday inspired the ballad named after him.

In an all-new lyric video for the emotional song "Ronan" released Friday, family photos and videos showcase the child, including sweet footage of Ronan saying "I love you." The new visuals were provided by his mother Maya Thompson, who reacted about the release of Red (Taylor's Version) on Twitter.

"This is how I'll be all day. I just listened AND watched Ronan, Taylor's version. I couldn't tell you about the music video until now," said Maya alongside a tearful selfie. "It is beyond perfection and I can't wait for you all to see it. @taylorswift13 You are one of the greatest loves of my life. TY for loving him."

Reacting to the lyric video, Maya wrote, "Forever ours, thanks to @taylorswift13. I am sobbing. It is so painstakingly perfect."

The end of the video reads, "For more information on pediatric cancer, please visit the Ronan Thompson Foundation."

Back in July, Maya revealed in a blog post that Swift, 31, asked her permission to include the song on this updated album. "Ronan" was originally a charitable standalone single, which Swift performed at the 2012 Stand Up to Cancer telethon. The song grabbed direct quotes from Maya's blog and was written from the grieving mother's perspective, according to Billboard, and she got a co-writing credit.

In the email, a partial version of which Maya shared, Swift reportedly penned, "I've recently completed the re-recording of my 4th album, Red. It's really exceeded my expectations in so many ways, and one of those ways is that I thought it would be appropriate to add 'Ronan' to this album."

"Red was an album of heartbreak and healing, of rage and rawness, of tragedy and trauma, and of the loss of an imagined future alongside someone," Swift said at the time, according to Thompson. "I wrote 'Ronan' while I was making Red and discovered your story as you so honestly and devastatingly told it."

The pop star continued, "My genuine hope is that you'll agree with me that this song should be included on this album. As my co-writer and the rightful owner of this story in its entirety, your opinion and approval of this idea really matters to me, and I'll honor your wishes here."

Ronan's mother "of course" gave Swift permission to include the song on the upcoming album, she wrote in her blog post: "I tried my best to articulate how much this meant to me through my tears, but there are not enough words in the English language that will ever be able to appropriately convey my feelings about this."

Her blog post was addressed to her late son.