‘Auntie’ Taylor Swift Gives Gigi Hadid’s Newborn Daughter Adorable Handmade Blanket

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together last week

Taylor Swift is earning her “auntie” title!

Gigi Hadid, who welcomed her first child with Zayn Malik last weekend, shared a photo to her Instagram Story Friday showing off a thoughtful gift Swift sent over for the couple's baby girl.

“From auntie @donatella_versace,” the supermodel, 25, wrote on the photo, describing the sweatshirt the baby is wearing, which had Versace's signature logo printed on it. She also went on to give Swift a shoutout, writing, “& auntie @taylorswift made this!!” atop the light pink blanket.

Hadid went on to share photos of several flower arrangements she’s received since welcoming her first child, including bouquets from Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships at Instagram, and designer Tommy Hilfiger.

Hadid and Malik, 27, announced the birth of their baby earlier this week, with the former One Direction star confirming the news in a Twitter post. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he wrote.

"To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task," the new dad continued. "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

A day later, Hadid shared her own celebratory post, sharing a black-and-white photo of the infant's adorable tiny hand gently wrapped around one of Malik's fingers. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," she captioned the post.

As for Swift, the singer has been busy sewing gifts for all her friends’ bundles of joy!

"Miss 🌼🕊 adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift 😩😩😩 ," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the blanket that came with a note, dated May 3, from Swift.