Khloé Kardashian’s decision to make sister Kim godmother and guardian of daughter True caused a bit of a rift with big sister Kourtney.

But “watching Kimberly be a mom, I really respect her parenting skills — not that I don’t respect Kourtney’s, I relate to how Kim parents more,” Khloé said on a September 2018 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “But at the end of the day, this family is so close and we love each other so much and if anything, God forbid, were to happen, I know my daughter is in the best of hands no matter who her legal guardian is.”

“I feel like Kim has been so selfless during my pregnancy,” added Khloé. “She’s trying to just help make sure that you feel your best, look your best, have the best. She’s so secure in her life that I feel like she would be an incredible godparent. She’s just been a great friend and sister.”