Swift recently celebrated the half-birthday of her godson, along with his mom, Jaime King — and Swift shared two snaps on her Instagram

How have Taylor Swift‘s first six months as a godmother been? “Pretty wild.”

The “Out of the Woods“ singer recently celebrated the half-birthday of godson Leo Thames Newman, along with his mom, Jaime King.

“Pretty wild that 6 months ago, LT wasn’t even born yet and now he chews on my fingers,” Swift, 36, captioned one Instagram post, of herself with Leo Thames sitting comfortably in her lap (and fingers comfortably in his mouth).

“LT is 6 months old today!!” she wrote alongside a second picture, showing her with Leo and King, 36.

Even juggling a world tour (and other squad commitments), Swift has made sure to make time for Leo Thames, since his birth in July.

“Meeting my boy,” she captioned their introduction, sharing a second photo of his hand curled around hers, along with a lyric from her song “Never Grow Up:” “Your little hand’s wrapped around my finger and it’s so quiet in the world tonight … ”

As King previously explained to PEOPLE, about the decision to name Swift Leo Thames’ godmother, “It wasn’t because it was this person and the name. It was really because of her morals and her values, the way that she treats people and how hard-working she is. … That’s the kind of person I want to be the guide and the spiritual protector of my child.”