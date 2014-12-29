Taylor Swift Gets a Purr-fect Gift, Alicia Keys Gives Birth & More Weekend News

Plus: Kim Kardashian says North West is still warming up to Santa

The holidays may be over, but Christmas spilled into the weekend in Hollywood as stars continued to share pictures of their gifts and memories with loved ones. Here’s the news you might have missed: Put a Ring on It

Love was in the air for singer Phillip Phillips and rapper Ludacris, who both successfully popped the question to their respective significant others over the weekend. Here’s hoping at least one of the musicians pulled out Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” during the proposal. Learn more about the engagements. 2. Christmas Couples

Taylor Swift‘s kitties Olivia and Meredith can now be carried around in “Style” thanks to the pop star’s favorite Christmas gifts: personalized cat carriers! Check out Swift’s new accessories.