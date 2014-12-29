Taylor Swift Gets a Purr-fect Gift, Alicia Keys Gives Birth & More Weekend News
Plus: Kim Kardashian says North West is still warming up to Santa
The holidays may be over, but Christmas spilled into the weekend in Hollywood as stars continued to share pictures of their gifts and memories with loved ones. Here’s the news you might have missed:
Put a Ring on It
Love was in the air for singer Phillip Phillips and rapper Ludacris, who both successfully popped the question to their respective significant others over the weekend. Here’s hoping at least one of the musicians pulled out Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” during the proposal. Learn more about the engagements.
2. Christmas Couples
No need for mistletoe: These celebs got hot and heavy over the holidays all on their own. Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed hit the slopes together in Sun Valley, while Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger spent time with his famous family in Idaho. Read up on their fun weekends.
3. Santa Baby
North West isn’t a fan of the North Pole. Despite their common ground, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s baby girl didn’t hit it off with Santa Claus at grandma Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party. Guess she’s never heard “you better not pout.” See Nori’s priceless reaction.
2. I Know Places (for Your Cats)
Taylor Swift‘s kitties Olivia and Meredith can now be carried around in “Style” thanks to the pop star’s favorite Christmas gifts: personalized cat carriers! Check out Swift’s new accessories.
Alicia Keys keeps on “Fallin’ ” in love with motherhood. The singer and hubby Swizz Beatz welcomed son Genesis Ali on Saturday, making Egypt Daoud, 4, a big brother. All about their baby boy.