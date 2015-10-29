Taylor Swift's Hits Have Been Turned Into Lullabies - and They're Way Too Cute

Rockabye Baby! puts a sweet spin on Swift's catchy tunes
October 29, 2015 01:55 PM
You’ve never heard Taylor Swift‘s music like this before.

The 25-year-old singer’s catchy songs have been given the lullaby treatment by award-winning children’s music series Rockabye Baby!

Due out on Friday, the album offers a sweet spin on everything from Fearless‘ “Love Story” to 1989‘s “Blank Space.”

Staying true to a relaxing theme, these recreations feature soothing touches of xylophones, marimbas, wood blocks and bells.

Sure, “Shake It Off” is primed for viral flash mobs, and the original “Bad Blood” tempo sprung a squad into action, but the Rockabye Baby! musicians have beautifully made the songs perfect for inspiring dreams.

